West Ham United 3-1 Leeds United highlights: Rodrigo opener immaterial as Whites defeated at London Stadium

Leeds United visit West Ham and the London Stadium this afternoon as they look to pick up a valuable three points in their fight against relegation from the Premier League.

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 21st May 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 21st May 2023, 15:54 BST

The Whites’ penultimate fixture of the season takes on even greater importance this afternoon following Nottingham Forest’s victory against Arsenal and Everton’s stoppage time equaliser at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Leeds are without key player Tyler Adams as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury suffered earlier in the year, while Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to ring the changes following Thursday evening’s semi-final second leg victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Team news from 12:30pm. Kick-off is at 1:30pm.

West Ham United host Leeds at the London Stadium this afternoon (Pic: Getty)West Ham United host Leeds at the London Stadium this afternoon (Pic: Getty)
West Ham United 3-1 Leeds United LIVE

Show new updates
15:30 BST

FT: West Ham 3-1 Leeds United

It’s over.

15:26 BST

GOAL! 3-1 West Ham

15:23 BST

Hammers sub

90’ Ings and Fornals off; Mubama and Johnson on

15:22 BST

Seven added

15:19 BST

Botched

15:18 BST

Yellow

15:15 BST

Chances going begging

15:14 BST

Subs

84’ Bowen off; Lanzini on

Roca and Greenwood on; Struijk and McKennie off

15:12 BST

Yellow

82’ Rodrigo now booked for a frustrated foul on Paqueta. London Stadium now chanting ‘you’re going down’.

15:11 BST

Game is dying a death

