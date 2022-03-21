West Ham plot to scupper Aston Villa and Man United with ‘enormous’ Leeds United bid

West Ham are reportedly lining up a fresh move to ‘lure’ Kalvin Phillips to East London from Leeds United this summer.

According to an update from Football Insider, the Hammers are keen to sign the midfielder in the coming months, and are willing to table a bid worth in excess of £50 million to secure a deal.

Similarly, the Europa League quarter-finalists are planning to offer the 26-year-old an ‘enormous’ wage packet as they look to prise him away from his boyhood club.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham have been linked with Phillips before, and were touted for move in the latter stages of the January transfer window.

Ultimately, that reported interest failed to materialise into any kind of agreement, but with David Moyes’ side eager to establish themselves as one of the Premier League’s biggest hitters, it is understood that they could reignite their pursuit of the England international.

The Irons’ cause has seemingly been spurred on by Leeds’ failure to agree a contract extension with their talisman. Phillips’ current deal at Elland Road has two years left to run.

Football Insider also claim that the Whites value their talent at somewhere in the region of £60-70 million - considerably more than West Ham’s proposed figure.

This latest update is the latest in a long line of rumours regarding Phillips’ future at Leeds.

Over the weekend, The Times reported that Aston Villa had emerged as ‘front-runners’ to sign the player this summer, with a £60 million bid in the pipeline, and another ‘enormous’ salary offer touted.

Steven Gerrard’s men are said to be ahead of both West Ham and Newcastle United in their pursuit of the Whites star, while any potential move to Manchester United has been discredited as ‘impossible’ because of the fierce rivalry between the Red Devils and Leeds.

Whether Leeds would be willing to sell Phillips at any price this summer remains to be seen, although new manager Jesse Marsch has stated quite clearly that he intends to hold on the midfielder for as long as possible.

Speaking recently, the American said: “I haven’t spoken about long-term futures with everyone, it’s all about the present and living in the moment now.