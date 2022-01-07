Marcelo Bielsa's side travel to the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the third round of English football's oldest and most famous cup competition.

The game kicks off two clashes between the Hammers and the Whites in seven days in the capital - as the two meet just a week later in the Premier League.

Home boss David Moyes will be without the influential Saïd Benrahma for a number of weeks after he headed away on international duty with Algeria to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham manager David Moyes gives instructions to Said Benrahma. Pic: Getty

Defenders Kurt Zouma (thigh) and Angelo Ogbonna (knee) are long-term absentees.

Pablo Fornals, meanwhile, may return after a positive coronavirus test while left-back Aaron Cresswell picked up a lower back injury in late December.

Amid the known issues, Moyes also says there has been a 'few' Covid cases within the Hammers squad and coaching staff this week.

"Like everybody else, we've got a few COVID [cases]," Moyes said during his pre-match press conference.

"We've done very well at present with it, but I'm sure like everybody else, we've got a few COVID [cases]. Other than that, we're looking forward to the game and trying to get the players ready."

A number of games over the festive period were postponed due to a sharp rise in Covid cases across Premier League clubs.

Leeds were one of those that saw two fixtures fall by the wayside in between Christmas and new year but returned last week to defeat Burnley at Elland Road.

"I've no idea what any other clubs are doing, I just know that we've got players ready and we've been prepared to play in every game so far this season," Moyes added.

"We've got some COVID in the camp like everybody else, be that players or staff, but we're trying to play the games and if we're asked to do so, we will do.