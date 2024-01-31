West Ham decision makes Ben Johnson future clear amid Leeds United interest

West Ham United have made it clear that they have no intention of allowing Leeds United target Ben Johnson to leave this month. Leeds have been heavily linked with a move for Johnson as they look to add to their backline before the February 1 deadline.

Johnson is out of contract at the end of the season and after struggling for game time, there have been suggestions that a move might be on the cards for the right-back this month. West Ham, though, seemingly have no interest in letting him leave, with an approach from Premier League side Crystal Palace being turned down.

That's according to David Ornstein of the Athletic, who reports the Eagles asked about the possibility of a sale this month but were told Johnson was not for sale. The report also claims that West Ham plan to offer the defender improved terms in the coming weeks to extend his stay with the club

Johnson has turned down recent contract offers at the London Stadium, with reports suggesting he is keen to play more of a significant role moving forwards in his career, having struggled to force his way into the Hammers reckoning. Of course, it remains to be seen whether he'll sign the new deal but it seems as though he'll be staying with the club for the remainder of the campaign at the very least.

Should the reports of Leeds' interest be correct, that will come as a blow to the Whites as they strive to add reinforcements to Daniel Farke's squad. Ben Godfrey is one name linked with a switch to Elland Road and the Everton man, who Farke knows from his time at Norwich, is versatile, something he showcased on Tuesday night by playing right-back against Fulham.