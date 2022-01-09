EARLY PRESSURE: Whites defender Luke Ayling clears Jarrod Bowen's short off the line in the opening exchanges of the third round FA Cup tie at the London Stadium.

The Irons went ahead the 34th minute but in extremely controversial fashion as Manuel Lanzini converted from a goalmouth scramble but only after a crucial intervention from Jarrod Bowen who had been in an offside position.

The goal stood despite a lengthy check from VAR and both sides then squandered some fine chances to add to the scoring before the Hammers finally put Leeds away deep in second half stoppage time as Bowen finished off an Irons counter attack.

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa was without nine players due to injuries - including the still absent Patrick Bamford - and the Argentine gave debuts to youngsters Leo Hjelde and Lewis Bate plus a first start to Sam Greenwood.

7 - Looked to be put off by an offside Bowen for the first goal and was left on a one-v-one with Bowen for the second having had to race back from attacking a corner. Made a couple of big stops. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores.

6 - Couldn't make a telling difference in the opposition half or stop West Ham from creating in his area of the pitch. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

6 - Some nice passes but came under a lot of pressure defensively, with a young centre-half next to him. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

7 - Had the most difficult of tasks marking Antonio and stuck to it well. Couldn't always contain him but few can. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

6 - Another who struggled to get forward to any real effect. Forced off by the effects of a first half collision with Meslier. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images.

6 - Didn't stand out but didn't have a bad game, just couldn't give Leeds control or the level of protection the back line needed. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

6 - Busy, industrious but unable to give Leeds control. A couple of nice moments, pressed well and showed aggression. Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images.

6 - The usual work-rate, a nice pass or two but West Ham controlled the middle of the park comfortably. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

5 - Couldn't bring the momentum from the Burnley game into this one. Kept trying but ran into trouble too often. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

5 - Unable to make much happen. Showed his pace but didn't pick the right options or deliver the right ball from positions he got into. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

6 - Lots of energy, had the confidence to try his luck from distance but couldn't produce a moment of magic and largely had to feed off scraps. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images.

6 - Tried to get forward and keep Leeds on the front foot but was unable to change the game or prevent West Ham from bursting forward. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

5 - Leeds needed him to produce some magic and although he sought the ball, little he tried came off. Couldn't get into it in areas to hurt West Ham. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

5 - Didn't make much of an impact in his 30 minutes on the pitch. Tried to give his side a platform but West Ham were still able to control things for the most part. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

6 - Harshly booked. Got forward and tried to make something happen on the right. Made a couple of nice runs. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

6 - Bright and lively without producing at the end of his runs or dribbles. Got stuck in at least. Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images.