It all comes down to this: Leeds’ youngsters up against West Brom , who have already secured a PL2 play-off spot at the Baggies’ training ground on a grey and dreary April afternoon. Kick-off from 2pm in the behind-closed-doors fixture, which will have match updates for right here throughout the afternoon.

A point will ensure Leeds are champions but defeat will hand the title to Southampton B, who have completed all of their fixtures and sit ahead of Leeds in the table on goal difference. Team news at 1pm, although all of the 21s’ big-hitters: Mateo Joseph, Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi are expected to feature from the start. Don’t miss it.