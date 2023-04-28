West Bromwich Albion U21 vs Leeds United U21 live: Goal and score updates in PL2 title decider
Leeds United’s Under-21s are on the cusp of the Premier League 2 Division 2 title this afternoon but must avoid defeat to be crowned second tier champions
It all comes down to this: Leeds’ youngsters up against West Brom, who have already secured a PL2 play-off spot at the Baggies’ training ground on a grey and dreary April afternoon. Kick-off from 2pm in the behind-closed-doors fixture, which will have match updates for right here throughout the afternoon.
A point will ensure Leeds are champions but defeat will hand the title to Southampton B, who have completed all of their fixtures and sit ahead of Leeds in the table on goal difference. Team news at 1pm, although all of the 21s’ big-hitters: Mateo Joseph, Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi are expected to feature from the start. Don’t miss it.
West Brom U21s 1-0 Leeds United U21s LIVE
GOOOOOOOOOALLLLL PERKINS 1-1
Need that equaliser
16’ McGurk fires a low cross into the area from the edge of the box. Mateo Joseph is inches away from connecting but it runs out for a goal kick.
GOAL! West Brom lead 1-0
Pushing
12' Archie Gray set free by a McGurk pass but sees his effort smothered by the goalkeeper. Charlie Allen's follow-up is dragged wide.
Close
10' OVER! Inches over the crossbar by Mateo Joseph. West Brom stop momentarily thinking the ball had gone out. McGurk capitalises, crosses and Allen cuts it back to Joseph whose effort isn't far away.
Free-kick
9’ West Brom swing a free-kick into Van den Heuvel’s box which the Dutchman gathers. First time the home side have been in Leeds’ third
Good stuff so far
Spectating
KICK-OFF
1’ Off we go. Change of ends to begin.
Teams out
Teams out. Here we go.