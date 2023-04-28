Leeds news you can trust since 1890
West Bromwich Albion U21 vs Leeds United U21 live: Goal and score updates in PL2 title decider

Leeds United’s Under-21s are on the cusp of the Premier League 2 Division 2 title this afternoon but must avoid defeat to be crowned second tier champions

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:59 BST

It all comes down to this: Leeds’ youngsters up against West Brom, who have already secured a PL2 play-off spot at the Baggies’ training ground on a grey and dreary April afternoon. Kick-off from 2pm in the behind-closed-doors fixture, which will have match updates for right here throughout the afternoon.

A point will ensure Leeds are champions but defeat will hand the title to Southampton B, who have completed all of their fixtures and sit ahead of Leeds in the table on goal difference. Team news at 1pm, although all of the 21s’ big-hitters: Mateo Joseph, Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi are expected to feature from the start. Don’t miss it.

Leeds take on West Brom with the PL2 title on the line (Pic: Premier League)Leeds take on West Brom with the PL2 title on the line (Pic: Premier League)
Leeds take on West Brom with the PL2 title on the line (Pic: Premier League)

West Brom U21s 1-0 Leeds United U21s LIVE

Show new updates
14:26 BST

GOOOOOOOOOALLLLL PERKINS 1-1

14:18 BST

Need that equaliser

16’ McGurk fires a low cross into the area from the edge of the box. Mateo Joseph is inches away from connecting but it runs out for a goal kick.

14:16 BST

GOAL! West Brom lead 1-0

14:14 BST

Pushing

12' Archie Gray set free by a McGurk pass but sees his effort smothered by the goalkeeper. Charlie Allen's follow-up is dragged wide.

14:12 BST

Close

10' OVER! Inches over the crossbar by Mateo Joseph. West Brom stop momentarily thinking the ball had gone out. McGurk capitalises, crosses and Allen cuts it back to Joseph whose effort isn't far away.

14:10 BST

Free-kick

9’ West Brom swing a free-kick into Van den Heuvel’s box which the Dutchman gathers. First time the home side have been in Leeds’ third

14:08 BST

Good stuff so far

6’ Strong start from Leeds, keeping West Brom in their own half. Few opportunities to speak of but early duels being won by the away side.

14:04 BST

Spectating

14:02 BST

KICK-OFF

1’ Off we go. Change of ends to begin.

13:57 BST

Teams out

Teams out. Here we go.

