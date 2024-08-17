Getty Images

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan believes there is 'never a perfect moment' to play Leeds United following the two sides' closely-contested 0-0 draw on Saturday afternoon.

The two teams' efforts were largely cancelled out, limiting each other to just a single shot on target each at The Hawthorns.

Corberan was asked during his post-match media conference whether this week was the optimal time to face Leeds given the turmoil surrounding Georginio Rutter's imminent exit and the game following Leeds’ elimination from the Carabao Cup at the hands of Middlesbrough in midweek.

"The result is fair according to the number of chances both teams created," Corberan began.

"In terms of the team who dominated more of the ball we were better than them.

"Sometimes when you force attacks more, you lose control of the game. It's easier to attack in transition than positional attacks.

"You're never going to have the perfect moment to play Leeds. They have one of the strongest squads in the Championship. Rutter didn't play today, but they have Piroe and Aaronson, the club brought him in the Premier League.

"It's always a challenge with them. At the beginning of last year, the transition period was clear to watch. Some of the players playing in the first three or four games didn't play in the rest. I see the base of Leeds, very strong team in the competition," the Spaniard added.

Corberan also suggested his team's game-plan was to limit the number of chances Leeds could create, thus reducing the likelihood of conceding.

The Baggies have picked up four points from their first two league outings this season, while Leeds have drawn both of their opening Championship fixtures after last weekend's 3-3 scoreline against Portsmouth at Elland Road.