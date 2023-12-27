Leeds United are back in action on Friday night, facing playoff contenders West brom away from home as they look to bounce back from defeat to Preston North End . The Whites lost a point in the automatic promotion race and dropped to fourth place after coming off second best at Deepdale.

Attention now turns to a trip to the West Midlands, where Leeds will face a good-looking West Brom side who are currently in fifth place, just six points behind the Whites. As the Hawthorns clash approaches, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both clubs. Take a look below.