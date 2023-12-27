Leeds news you can trust since 1890
West Brom vs Leeds United early team news as 7 out and 1 doubt - gallery

All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United and their next opponents West Brom.

Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

Leeds United are back in action on Friday night, facing playoff contenders West brom away from home as they look to bounce back from defeat to Preston North End. The Whites lost a point in the automatic promotion race and dropped to fourth place after coming off second best at Deepdale.

Attention now turns to a trip to the West Midlands, where Leeds will face a good-looking West Brom side who are currently in fifth place, just six points behind the Whites. As the Hawthorns clash approaches, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding both clubs. Take a look below.

1. The latest injury news ahead of West Brom vs Leeds United

2. Daryl Dike - Out

3. Matt Phillips - Out

4. Josh Maja - Out

5. Jamie Shackleton - Out

6. Stuart Dallas - Out

