West Brom 0 Leeds United 0: Whites hold firm but wait continues with clear issue

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds took on West Brom in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off as they looked for a first win of the new campaign.

Leeds United’s wait for a first win of the new season continues following a goalless draw at Saturday’s Championship hosts West Brom where the Whites proved strong defensively but clearly lacking in an attacking sphere.

A very poor first-half passed without a shot on target from either side, West Brom going closest when a free-kick sailed through the area and hit ex-Leeds man Kyle Bartley at the back post before bouncing just wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds were booed at times by the away end upon often turning and playing the ball back to keep possession although the Whites ended the half with the best chance of the game yet.

Willy Gnonto was bumped to the ground by Semi Ajayi for a free-kick which Ilia Gruev curled into the box and Pascal Struijk connected with a solid header which deflected off Ajayi and bounced just wide.

The cleared corner was then worked to Gnonto who blazed well over the bar as part of a half in which Joel Piroe had wastefully fired wide when well placed.

A spectacular attempt at a Beckham-esque lob from just inside in his own half by Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu was not a million miles off but dropped wide and keeper Alex Palmer had it covered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whites full-backs Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo, meanwhile, were both booked for clumsy challenges in addition to West Brom's John Swift for scything down Leeds striker Mateo Joseph

But the half finished with the score it merited, goalless, Leeds defending well and keeping last weekend's hat-trick hero Josh Maja quiet upfront.

Both sides then had chances in a better second half, the Baggies having the better of them but Leeds let off as Jayson Molumby fired straight at Illan Meslier. Molumby later played in Karlan Grant who fired well wide while Bartley sent a header over the bar following an Ajayi flick to a free-kick.

Leeds, though, also had chances themselves, Piroe unable to convert a Mateo Joseph cross and Struijk sending another header wide from a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom then looked to be ending the game in the ascendancy but the Whites wasted a fine opening in the 91st minute as substitute Patrick Bamford reacted quickest to a misplaced header and found himself free to the left of the box but the Whites no 9 pea-rolled a poor cross/shot straight back to keeper Palmer.