West Brom 0 Leeds United 0: Whites hold firm but wait continues with clear issue
Leeds United’s wait for a first win of the new season continues following a goalless draw at Saturday’s Championship hosts West Brom where the Whites proved strong defensively but clearly lacking in an attacking sphere.
A very poor first-half passed without a shot on target from either side, West Brom going closest when a free-kick sailed through the area and hit ex-Leeds man Kyle Bartley at the back post before bouncing just wide.
Leeds were booed at times by the away end upon often turning and playing the ball back to keep possession although the Whites ended the half with the best chance of the game yet.
Willy Gnonto was bumped to the ground by Semi Ajayi for a free-kick which Ilia Gruev curled into the box and Pascal Struijk connected with a solid header which deflected off Ajayi and bounced just wide.
The cleared corner was then worked to Gnonto who blazed well over the bar as part of a half in which Joel Piroe had wastefully fired wide when well placed.
A spectacular attempt at a Beckham-esque lob from just inside in his own half by Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu was not a million miles off but dropped wide and keeper Alex Palmer had it covered.
Whites full-backs Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo, meanwhile, were both booked for clumsy challenges in addition to West Brom's John Swift for scything down Leeds striker Mateo Joseph
But the half finished with the score it merited, goalless, Leeds defending well and keeping last weekend's hat-trick hero Josh Maja quiet upfront.
Both sides then had chances in a better second half, the Baggies having the better of them but Leeds let off as Jayson Molumby fired straight at Illan Meslier. Molumby later played in Karlan Grant who fired well wide while Bartley sent a header over the bar following an Ajayi flick to a free-kick.
Leeds, though, also had chances themselves, Piroe unable to convert a Mateo Joseph cross and Struijk sending another header wide from a corner.
West Brom then looked to be ending the game in the ascendancy but the Whites wasted a fine opening in the 91st minute as substitute Patrick Bamford reacted quickest to a misplaced header and found himself free to the left of the box but the Whites no 9 pea-rolled a poor cross/shot straight back to keeper Palmer.
