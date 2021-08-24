'We're off to Wembley' - Leeds United fans react to win over Crewe in Carabao Cup
Leeds United defeated Crewe Alexandra 3-0 in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night to secure passage through into the third round - here's what fans had to say post-match.
@sniffer71 I can go to bed a happy man after that result. #lufc
@LewisDeighton17 Great to be back under those lights Great performance and result (Albeit against Crewe). Bamford immense once again. Crewe fans so much better than Everton fans too. We’re off to Wembley. #LUFC
@Manny_S_H_1989 Brilliant and well done Marcelo, fielding a strong side can get a decent result in the cup! #MOT @LUFC 3-0 and a good runout for the lads first win of the season!
@5uperLeeds Our name's on the trophy this year lads
@SherriffAlex Another home tie would be nice. #lufc
@thewhiteswatch Shackleton was so good tonight as well, ran all day, demanded the ball in attacking situations and looked so at ease #lufc
@CarterSyko Absolutely ELECTRIC #lufc #MOT
@cygnus_dr March on to the next round.
@leeds_carajo87 Things like this put a smile on my face! Proper happy for Forshaw #LUFC