Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has batted off a question about the changed Leeds United landscape with a team promotion race declaration for the season run-in.

McKenna's side looked set to jump back above Leeds into the Championship's second automatic promotion place when leading 1-0 at Saturday's lunchtime hosts Cardiff City only to be stunned by a late comeback for a 2-1 defeat.

The reverse has left the Tractor Boys one place and one point below Leeds and the team's automatic promotion destiny out of their own hands with nine games left.

McKenna, though, has declared that his side are not focusing or thinking about the battle to go up and instead taking matches one game at a time in their first season back in the second tier.

Pressed on whether defeat at Cardiff might prove costly and as quoted by twtd.co.uk, McKenna said: "Who knows? We’re not focusing or thinking about a promotion race, to be honest, we’re just thinking about ourselves, our journey, the next game, trying to come here and do as well as we can today.

“Bits of the performance we could have improved but I think it was a strong second half and whether we won today, drew today or unfortunately lost today, it wouldn’t change anything that we focus on or work on next week at the training ground.

