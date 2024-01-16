Leeds United prodigy Archie Gray has described the signing of a new long-term contract at Elland Road as a 'dream come true' and hopes to repay the faith in him with further consistent displays.

Gray has agreed terms on a new contract which will run until the summer of 2028 and is already looking forward to getting back on the pitch after his breakout first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

The youngster has appeared 28 times in all competitions since making his professional debut at the start of the season and has already surpassed 2,000 league minutes in a Leeds shirt.

Speaking to Leeds' official club website, Gray has reaffirmed the club's goal to win promotion: "We’re creating something this season, we’ve all worked really hard in pre-season and throughout the campaign to gain momentum and hopefully we can keep it going.

“Obviously this season we want to get back to the place where we belong, but we’re taking it game by game and from there, we’ll see where it takes us.”

Capped by England at several youth international levels, Gray has featured for club and country at right-back and in central midfield, showcasing his versatility across the pitch. The 17-year-old has credited club boss Daniel Farke with his adaptation to the role he currently features in on the right-hand side of Leeds' defence.