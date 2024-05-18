Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are just 90 minutes away from promotion to the Premier League

Leeds United will reportedly have to pay Rangers a set fee of almost £500,000 if they win promotion back to the Premier League this month. The Whites are potentially just 90 minutes away from a return to the top flight after sweeping aside Norwich City with ease on Thursday night.

That win means Daniel Farke’s side will compete against either Southampton or West Brom in the Championship play-off final on May 26 for the right to complete next season's Premier League line-up. However, if Leeds can emerge victorious at Wembley Stadium they will trigger an add-on clause in the deal they negotiated with Rangers for Glen Kamara.

That's according to Rangers Review, who claim promotion will leave Leeds owing a six-figure sum to the Scottish club for Kamara. The midfielder cost Leeds an initial £5million last summer with the Finland international making the switch to Elland Road in the closing stages of the transfer window.

The Whites won't mind paying it, though, with promotion to the Premier League said to be worth an estimated £170m to the club.

Kamara has played a pivotal role in his first season with the Whites, making 41 appearances in all competitions and building strong midfield partnerships with both Ilia Gruev, who scored the opener on Thursday night, and Ethan Ampadu. He's still waiting for his first goal for the club but his performances in the middle of the park have yielded four assists.

And, if Leeds are to go up next week, Kamara will surely have a crucial role to play with his energy set to be key on the large, energy-sapping Wembley pitch. Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.

Speaking about Kamara’s impact earlier in the season, Daniel Farke said: "It's important to have some experienced players and again, we don't have to speak about his CV, he has played for a big club with Rangers with always lots of pressure to win more or less each and every game in the league. He's a proven Finland international with more than 50 caps already.

“So he was involved in many, many battles on the pitch, it was difficult for him in the start because he had no proper pre-season and not really games. He's definitely a player who gives us lots of quality on the ball in his decision-making which pass to make, can dictate also the rhythm of the game.”

Leeds would also reportedly owe Swansea City a chunk of cash should they sealed promotion at the national stadium. A Wales Online report published earlier this month claimed that play-off success for Leeds could be worth up to £3m for Swansea as part of the deal that took Joel Piroe to Elland Road last summer.