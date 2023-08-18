'Weakest for years' - Leeds United fans on Whites men, warning, 'glimmer of light' and West Brom

Leeds United return to Elland Road this evening to take on Championship visitors West Brom and the club’s supporters are not exactly full of hope about the team’s chances.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the Friday night clash against the Baggies and the current situation at Leeds including an Elland Road warning but a glimmer of light and returning Whites men.

NEIL GREWER

It’s really difficult to be positive about this game. Last weekend was a fiasco with a combination of injuries and want-away players contributing to Daniel Farke naming the weakest line-up/squad Leeds have fielded for years. And it's not Farke’s fault. Players’ contractual circumstances have landed Leeds in this position, but surely the club hierarchy could have managed this better?

HOPE: Leeds United's fans are hoping that the returning Georginio Rutter, right, will give the team a much needed boost against West Brom. Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images.

So now we are in the same position today – those fit enough and wanting to wear the shirt get a game. The one glimmer of light is the knowledge that promotion is still possible despite an awful start but the longer the wait for results, the more unlikely it becomes.

Leeds simply have to bring in new players who want to play for the club and are quality at this level, and that has to be the aim before September. Right now I can’t see Leeds beating West Bromwich Albion, but I hope I am wrong.

Let's hope Joe Gelhardt and Georginio Rutter come good, and Cody Drameh puts in a performance akin to last season in this league.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 West Bromwich Albion 2.

ANDY RHODES

Almost a week on from Birmingham City, things barely look much better at Leeds United. Daniel Farke hasn’t had the luxury of any further recruits and his squad is becoming smaller still.

Many would have expected the likes of Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra to leave this summer but, without new incomings, United just aren’t competitive. If the Birmingham game is anything to go by, the Whites will be in for another rough shift against West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road tonight.

Creativity was the key issue last weekend. Leeds coped well enough at the back but without the likes of Sinisterra and Crycensio Summerville, the team looked worryingly toothless. The returning Georginio Rutter may provide a boost, while we are yet to see the best of Dan James. Joe Gelhardt hasn’t yet had the service he needs to be an effective striker, but things will change as injured players return.

Farke is doing the best he can with the tools he has available. It’s now on the 49ers to make him better equipped.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 West Bromwich Albion 1.

DAVID WATKINS

I’m not sure how we are supposed to predict United’s results with any confidence; we always find a way to post a result that doesn’t reflect the game!

Against Cardiff City we dominated, yet two sloppy goals conceded meant the best we could scrape was a draw. Then, last weekend at Birmingham City, we were only as poor as the hosts yet a daft late challenge gave them all three points.

Now we face another team from Birmingham, West Bromwich Albion, managed by former United coach, Carlos Corberan who, after his red card during Albion’s opening day defeat at Blackburn Rovers, has promised to behave.

With Leeds still having numerous players missing through injury and three – Costa, Sinisterra, and Willy Gnonto – not training with the first team as they seek moves, we can expect the side to look much like the one we saw at St. Andrew’s.

If those players find their ‘A’ games there is no reason why we shouldn’t put our first win on the board. The key though is getting through the game without shooting ourselves in the foot for once. Can we manage that? I’m assuming we can!

Prediction: Leeds United 3 West Bromwich Albion 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Well, unfortunately we are still no wiser than we were. The lack of information from the board is frustrating to me and the fanbase. Coupled with this, Jack Harrison went to Everton … on loan again to make it seven out the door with nothing to show for it.

I’m not accepting that the club is trying to make room for signings on its wage bill. Financial fair play doesn’t come into play until it’s the second season because we have the boost of parachute payments. By the time Leeds face West Brom tonight we’ll see if anybody new has arrived. My feeling is that we will basically have the same squad as last week and that isn’t good enough.

Ex-Leeds United Under-23s coach Carlos Corberan has had a mixed start at West Brom but will hope to turn over his former team. They have started the season with a defeat at Blackburn Rovers, a Carabao Cup defeat at Stoke City and beat Swansea City at home last week. I’m worried if West Brom score early it could turn very ‘toxic’ and result in another defeat.

This club sometimes sucks the belief and hope out of you.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 West Bromwich Albion 3.

MIKE GILL

After another tumultuous week on and off the pitch, Leeds United return to Elland Road tonight to face West Bromwich Albion who are managed by our former assistant coach Carlos Corberan.

Corberan was shortlisted for the Leeds job before Daniel Farke was appointed so the likeable Spaniard will feel that he has a point to prove at his old home. The Baggies lost their opening match against Blackburn Rovers but beat Swansea City at The Hawthorns and were leading 3-0 after 64 minutes before the Swans fought back to make it 3-2.

Amidst all the doom, gloom and recriminations that are flying about in the media, Farke has to instil a siege mentality amongst the faithful few that remain in his squad. Results need to be ground out now as it’s no use waiting for the cavalry to arrive.

A goalless draw would have been a fair result at Birmingham City given the lack of chances but United need to find the back of the net tonight. This is a time to look forward and to start putting some points on the board. We are where we are not where we want to be!