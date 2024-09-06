Whites new boy Isaac Schmidt has revealed a big Daniel Farke prediction and declared his own Leeds United promotion message.

Versatile Swiss full-back Schmidt became United’s eighth and final signing of the summer on transfer deadline day in joining the Whites on a four-year deal for £2.5m from St Gallen. The 24-year-old was prevented from featuring in last weekend’s Championship hosting of Hull City having signed after the 12 noon cut-off point but Schmidt has revealed Farke’s “big” prediction message to him upon joining the Whites.

Schmidt has signed for a club that are clear title favourites, the Whites new boy relishing the challenge of attempting to seal promotion and already boosted by backing from Farke. Speaking to LUTV, Schmidt was asked what Farke had said to him upon joining and declared: “He told me that he is happy to have me and that he trusted me and that we will make big things together.”

Pressed on the aim to seal promotion – and whether that excited him – Schmidt said: "Yeah, really. I know it is the goal of everyone from the club, from Leeds. Leeds belongs to the Premier League and everyone waits for the club to go to the next step to the Premier League. It's a really big opportunity and I want to be part of it."