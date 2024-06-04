Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United and Wales midfielder Ethan Ampadu has reacted to the team’s play-off final defeat in a message to supporters posted on the 23-year-old's social media accounts.

The ex-Chelsea man is expected to be named Wales captain for their upcoming internationals versus Gibraltar and Slovakia this week, but first took time to address the Whites' end-of-season disappointment in the play-off final two Sundays ago.

Ampadu played every single game in Leeds' Championship campaign last term, as well as the three decisive play-off fixtures and a handful of games in the FA Cup and League Cup, amassing 54 appearances for the club in his first season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the turn of the year, Ampadu also wore the armband, preferred in central defence to club captain Liam Cooper whilst fellow deputy skipper and centre-back option Pascal Struijk was ruled out with a groin problem.

The Welshman led Leeds out at Wembley Stadium last month and was visibly distressed upon the final whistle, beating the turf in frustration as Southampton celebrated their return to the Premier League.

Having spent some time away from football over the past week, Ampadu has taken to social media ahead of his return with Wales, to address last season's efforts and send a message to supporters regarding next season.

"We will be back," he wrote. "Gutted to end it like that but massive thank you for all your support this season. See you next season."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ampadu is one of the players contracted to Leeds for the long-term with his deal not due to expire until the summer of 2027, and is expected to reprise his role as on-field skipper next season when Leeds bid to secure promotion at the second time of asking.