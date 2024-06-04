'We will be back' - Key voice in Leeds United dressing room puts Championship on notice after play-off defeat
The ex-Chelsea man is expected to be named Wales captain for their upcoming internationals versus Gibraltar and Slovakia this week, but first took time to address the Whites' end-of-season disappointment in the play-off final two Sundays ago.
Ampadu played every single game in Leeds' Championship campaign last term, as well as the three decisive play-off fixtures and a handful of games in the FA Cup and League Cup, amassing 54 appearances for the club in his first season.
Since the turn of the year, Ampadu also wore the armband, preferred in central defence to club captain Liam Cooper whilst fellow deputy skipper and centre-back option Pascal Struijk was ruled out with a groin problem.
The Welshman led Leeds out at Wembley Stadium last month and was visibly distressed upon the final whistle, beating the turf in frustration as Southampton celebrated their return to the Premier League.
Having spent some time away from football over the past week, Ampadu has taken to social media ahead of his return with Wales, to address last season's efforts and send a message to supporters regarding next season.
"We will be back," he wrote. "Gutted to end it like that but massive thank you for all your support this season. See you next season."
Ampadu is one of the players contracted to Leeds for the long-term with his deal not due to expire until the summer of 2027, and is expected to reprise his role as on-field skipper next season when Leeds bid to secure promotion at the second time of asking.
The Wales international's strong words have resonated well with supporters on social media, many of whom replied throwing their support behind the versatile defensive player.
