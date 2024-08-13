'We need to' - Leeds United star fires 'best team' warning with Whites season admission

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds United star has fired a ‘best’ team warning with a Whites season admission.

Whites centre-back Pascal Struijk got his team’s new promotion quest off to a flyer in Saturday’s hosting of Portsmouth when converting a tenth-minute penalty to put Leeds 1-0 up. The Whites had already been denied three times by the crossbar and continued to dominate against Pompey yet ultimately only picked up a point through a 3-3 draw.

Portsmouth are back in the division for the first time in 12 years following last season’s promotion as League One champions and John Mousinho’s side were rated huge underdogs against a Leeds team who amassed 90 Championship points last season which ended with defeat to Southampton in the play-off final.

Struijk, though, has warned that every side will “give their all” against title favourites Leeds this season, the defender admitting his team will have to rise to the challenge of being viewed as one of the best teams in the division.

WHITES WARNING: From Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk, centre, pictured celebrating his penalty strike in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Championship visitors Portsmouth at Elland Road. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Speaking to LUTV, Struijk was asked about this season’s expectation levels – and that teams such as Portsmouth would celebrate hard with a point and admitted: “Of course, we were so close last season, I hope we can do it this season.

"Every team is going to play their best against probably one of the best teams of the league. Every week will be a difficult test because everybody will give their all so this is a challenge that we need to be up for."