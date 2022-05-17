The head coach says all the Whites’ energy and focus will go into the planning and execution of ‘whatever it takes’ to get the result needed. But it won’t be until late on Thursday night that the exact requirements become at least a little clearer.

Leeds’ 1-1 draw with Brighton took them out of the drop zone, a point clear of Burnley who play Aston Villa away from home on Thursday, and a point behind Everton who take on Crystal Palace at the same time. That point rescued late on at Elland Road on Sunday has ensured that Leeds cannot be relegated until the final day of the season, on Sunday, although they will still need results elsewhere to go their way

“We’re alive now regardless for the last day,” said Marsch.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have to fight for every point and any point gets us a little bit closer and shifts a little bit of the momentum. We know Burnley has a match in hand and we know Everton now has. We need some help and we need to be ready next weekend to do whatever it takes.”

The prospect of Sunday’s Brighton game being the last time certain players graced the Elland Road turf in Leeds colours is very real but Marsch insists every member of the squad is concerning themselves only with the present, rather than what the future might hold.

Their attention will be on Brentford all week, aside from a roughly two-hour period on Thursday evening when Burnley’s trip to Villa Park will pull focus.

“I think everybody is focused on the task at hand and doing whatever it takes to keep us in the league,” said the American.

HUGE WEEK - Leeds United and Jesse Marsch need results to go their way, as Burnley and Everton play in midweek, before Sunday's Premier League finale. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“They have a match in hand but, if you look at the table, they need to get a result.

“They have two matches to get a result and then we’ll see how Thursday goes and we will be ready on Sunday to do whatever it takes to get a result.

“We’ll all watch that match but the message will be we have to recover mentally and physically and we’ll put together a match plan that we think can go down to Brentford and have success.