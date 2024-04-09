Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke’s Whites headed to Saturday’s Championship clash at Coventry City having not lost a league game so far this year but fell to a 2-1 defeat which ultimately led to Leeds losing their place in the division’s automatic promotion spots.

United now have a quick chance to bounce back with Tuesday night’s hosting of Sunderland, ahead of which Whites captain Liam Cooper has made an admission about the disappointment felt in the dressing room by a rare loss of late for Farke’s side.

Cooper, though, says his team will give their all to bounce back against the Black Cats as he fired a warning about not wanting to experience the same feeling as felt following defeat to the Sky Blues.

"As with Watford, going to Coventry, we knew we would be coming up against another tough opponent, in a packed out stadium and their fans right behind them,” wrote Cooper in his matchday programme column.

"I thought we started the game brightly prior to the opening goal and it was then disappointing to go further behind at the start of the second half. Again, as we have done all season, we never gave up and kept battling and, after we got the first goal, there was belief we would get the second.