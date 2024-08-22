Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patrick Bamford has made an honest Leeds United admission, armed with a “good omen” hope.

Whites striker Patrick Bamford has made a Leeds United season admission and highlighted his “good omen” hope for the new Championship campaign.

Bamford and Leeds are now one week into a second season back in the second tier following May’s play-off final defeat which the striker says has added even more “impetus” and “motivation” to this time seal a place back in the Premier League at the second attempt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamford, though, admits Leeds simply “have to” - the Whites no 9 facing up to the expectation on his team and hopeful that a personal “good omen” will continue over the forthcoming campaign

Speaking on the My Mate’s A Footballer Podcast, Bamford was asked about Leeds initially being installed as title favourites and what the mood was like in camp.

Bamford admitted: “I think everyone kind of knows that after last year now this year we have to do it.

"It's almost like, I don't want to say it's like a revenge, but we feel like because of last year when we just missed out there's even more impetus for us to do it, more motivation.

"To be fair, every time that I have been in a team where we have not gone up, the next year we have gone up so hopefully that's a good omen."