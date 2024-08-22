"We have to" - Patrick Bamford makes Leeds United admission and highlights 'good omen' hope
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Whites striker Patrick Bamford has made a Leeds United season admission and highlighted his “good omen” hope for the new Championship campaign.
Bamford and Leeds are now one week into a second season back in the second tier following May’s play-off final defeat which the striker says has added even more “impetus” and “motivation” to this time seal a place back in the Premier League at the second attempt.
Bamford, though, admits Leeds simply “have to” - the Whites no 9 facing up to the expectation on his team and hopeful that a personal “good omen” will continue over the forthcoming campaign
Speaking on the My Mate’s A Footballer Podcast, Bamford was asked about Leeds initially being installed as title favourites and what the mood was like in camp.
Bamford admitted: “I think everyone kind of knows that after last year now this year we have to do it.
"It's almost like, I don't want to say it's like a revenge, but we feel like because of last year when we just missed out there's even more impetus for us to do it, more motivation.
"To be fair, every time that I have been in a team where we have not gone up, the next year we have gone up so hopefully that's a good omen."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.