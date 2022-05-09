'We have been great' - Leeds United's Dan James issues defiant message and Whites vow

Jesse Marsch's Whites dropped into the division's relegation zone on Sunday as the effects of a 2-1 defeat at Arsenal were compounded by a 2-1 triumph for relegation rivals Everton at Leicester City.

United have been left third-bottom with just three games remaining, level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley but with a far inferior goal difference to the Clarets.

Leeds are only one point behind fifth-bottom Everton but the Toffees also have a much better goal difference and also have the luxury of a game in hand.

KEEPING THE FAITH: Leeds United's Dan James after Sunday's 2-1 defeat at the Emirates. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

The Whites are now marginal favourites to join already relegated duo Norwich City and Watford in going down but James has issued a strong message of belief and hailed the impact of new boss Marsch since arriving at the club.

The former New York Red Bulls, RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig coach was brought in as a replacement for promotion-winning hero Marcelo Bielsa at the end of February after Bielsa was sacked following three and a half years in charge.

Bielsa was axed after a terrible six game run which yielded just one point and featured heavy reverses to Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham left the Whites just two points off the drop zone but having played two games more than Burnley and Everton below them.

Marsch has taken 11 points out of a possible 27 since his appointment but back-to-back defeats at home to Manchester City and away at the Gunners have left Leeds in a perilous position with three games left, starting with Wednesday night's hosting of Chelsea.

Leeds will then face Brighton at Elland Road on Sunday before ending the season at Brentford the following weekend and James has issued an upbeat message whilst predicting brilliant backing from United's fans.

"The boys had it for four years," said James to Sky Sports on the transition from Bielsa to Marsch.

"Obviously you can see on the pitch the things that have changed but since he has come in, he has come in late into the season with a battle on his hands and I think since he has come in we have been great.

"I think obviously in the last few games we have not got what we wanted out of the games and now it has come to this and we can only just believe now.