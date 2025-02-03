Dan James has spoken very honestly about last season and this one.

Whites star Dan James has fired a very determined Leeds United message with a Championship table declaration and personal vow.

United’s Wales international winger was quite literally in flying form in the weekend’s hosting of Cardiff City, James bagging two assists and a goal as Daniel Farke’s Whites battered the Bluebirds 7-0.

James - and Leeds - are men on a mission, one year on from a heart-breaking second half of the 2023-24 Championship season which ended with a third-placed finish and ultimately a gut wrenching 1-0 defeat to Southampton in the play-off final.

Despite coming on as a second half substitute, James was probably United’s best player amid a hugely disappointing ending at Wembley and the winger says his side are now massively determined to achieve an altogether different conclusion 12 months on.

Having climbed to the top of the Championship table, James says his side “never” want to lose that mantle - and vowed to bring his own kind of leadership to Leeds in a bid to get the Whites up as champions.

Leeds will resume their promotion quest with Wednesday night’s clash at Coventry City - a side who James has warned will provide a very tough test.

Speaking to LUTV, James said: “I think for us, we know last season, that feeling of not going up was so frustrating and disappointing and we don't want that this season.

"The manager speaks about it, we speak about it, that we don't want to feel that again and every game is so important.

"We have worked so hard to get to this point of the season to be top of the league and we don't want to drop that.

"We never want to come off that top spot and we have got to keep pushing, especially these home games.

"But it's going to be a tough game on Wednesday night against Coventry but for me I like the responsibility.

"I don't feel like I am a loud person in the dressing room, I never really have been. But I like to try and set an example on the pitch and talk to players and try and lead the line a little bit by getting up to it and pressing and starting off like that.

"I kind of leave the other boys to that, I wouldn't say it's not me as a person, I am definitely like that, but I am more encouraging rather than the shouty type. But I like to lead an example on the pitch."