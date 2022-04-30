A first half stoppage time challenge on Jack Grealish left the Northern Ireland international beating the Elland Road turf in agony and Leeds medics were quickly onto the pitch to treat him. Dallas was stretchered off to a standing ovation and replaced by Daniel James.

Speaking after the defeat, Marsch addressed Dallas' situation at the start of his press conference and admitted the club were pessimistic and concerned for the versatile midfielder.

"I want to talk about Stuart Dallas - we don't think it's good with his knee," said Marsch.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Obviously with where we are in the season we'll miss him very much. He's the heart and soul of the group and at the forefront in terms of being a leader and someone who can stand up to big challenges. We're hopeful the prognosis is okay and he can have a speedy recovery and get himself back on the pitch soon. They've had a scan, I don't want to speak yet about exactly what it is but they say it's not great. We'll see.

"We have a lot of guys we're going to continue to draw on. I know Stuart is going to be missed in the team but you have to think about the person, the type of injury and hope he's going to be okay and come back strong."

Dallas wasn't the only one of Marsch's leadership group who was lost to injury. Captain Liam Cooper limped out of the warm-up and had to be replaced in the starting line-up by Mateusz Klich.

"Liam had a weird feeling in his knee after making a pass in warm-up," said Marsch.

BIG BLOW - Liam Cooper consoles pal and Leeds United team mate Stuart Dallas after the Ulsterman picked up a serious knee injury against Manchester City. Pic: Getty

"He will need a scan. We're hopeful it's not a major issue but we will see."