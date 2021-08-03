Leeds United club captain Liam Cooper. Pic: Getty

The Whites were in action four times in five days last week to start pre-season with a flurry of competitive action.

Marcelo Bielsa split his squad in two - one senior and one Under-23s outfit - to begin the build up to the start of the new top flight campaign, which kicks off on August 14 for Leeds against arch rivals Manchester United.

Cooper, though, has been absent from games so far but will be hoping to feature against Dutch giants Ajax on Wednesday night in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The short trip to the Netherlands will be United's penultimate friendly outing of pre-season, with a final clash against reigning Europa League champions and La Liga side Villarreal pencilled in on Saturday night.

"I don't like to get above my station and that's always my message to the lads," Cooper told LUTV about keeping level-headed ahead of the Old Trafford opener.

"We know exactly how we got to where we were finishing ninth last year. We know what is required and we don't want to be one of those teams that struggle in the second season.

"We've brought Junior [Firpo] in and the lads have taken well to him. He's willing to work hard. That's brilliant and it's the type of players we are. We have a great core and the lads know what is expected of them.

"We've got to get to the heights of last season. It's no easy feat and it takes lots of hard work. There's a lot of preparation and taking each game as it comes. We'll look to do that."

Asked about outsiders questioning if the club can follow up an impressive finish in the Premier League, he said: "I've been at this club long enough to know we always get that speculation and heat from outside.