Leeds were seeking a club record tenth consecutive league win in the lunchtime kick-off at Huddersfield but needed Bamford’s strike just to leave with a point despite playing the whole second half against ten men. Huddersfield went ahead in the first-half stoppage time as Leeds failed to deal with a Sorba Thomas free-kick which led to Michal Helik converting from close range.

The Terriers were then reduced to ten men just three minutes later as the already-booked Jonathan Hogg was given his marching orders following an elbow on Junior Firpo which earned him a second yellow. Bamford eventually drew Leeds level when sliding home a Connor Roberts cross in the 67th minute but the Terriers held firm for a draw which ultimately led to Leeds dropping out of the division’s second automatic promotion place.

Speaking post-match to LUTV, Bamford admitted to a Whites feeling of frustration as his side’s winning run finally came to an end but declared that he could understand Huddersfield’s tactics in a stop-start affair, despite Leeds ‘not liking’ it.

ADMISSION: From Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, right, pictured celebrating his equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town. Picture by Jess Hornby/PA Wire.

Bamford, though, highlighted the importance of his team not getting beaten as he revealed boss Farke’s warning about the dangers of what could happen from a Huddersfield corner as Leeds looked for a winner.

"I think frustration,” said Bamford to LUTV, asked for the ultimate emotion at the end of Saturday’s derby. "We knew it was going to be that kind of game really. They are fighting down the bottom half of the table and we knew that the ball would probably spend more time out of the pitch than actually on it.

"It was going to be like that and then obviously conceding the goal made it a little bit more difficult. In the end, we gave it everything obviously but it wasn't enough and we'll take a point. If you can't win a game then don't lose it.”

Bamford added: "The keeper was obviously making the most of taking as long as he could to do everything with every free-kick and throw-in. I know we don't like it obviously because of the position we are in but you can understand why they were doing it, to hold on for the three points for them.