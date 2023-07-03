The Spaniard’s post-workout Instagram photo – captioned ‘we continue with the preparation’ – confirms his absence from day one of Leeds’ pre-season at Carnegie School of Sport, where the squad returned for testing and an afternoon bleep test. Llorente was initially on the list of those due to make their returns today but is among a handful who have been given extended leave, with transfer moves in the offing. Others, who were involved in international action this summer, are scheduled to make late returns to Leeds in order to rest prior to pre-season involvement.

Llorente spent the second half of last season out on loan at Roma and is expected to secure another temporary stint with the Serie A outfit. He added nine Serie A appearances to the eight Premier League fixtures in which he featured before departing. The centre-half also made a 15-minute cameo in the Europa League final, in which Roma were beaten 5-2 on penalties by Sevilla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Llorente’s Leeds future always felt likely to come to an end following that loan move and the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League, although he does have three years left on the contract he signed in December. Leeds’ feeling at the time of offering a fresh deal to the 29-year-old was that his value could rise if he were to go to the World Cup with Spain. There was also a belief at Elland Road that the price of centre-backs specifically was on the rise and the new contract would protect their asset. The 10-cap international was not selected for Spain’s squad, however.

A summer 2020 move from Real Sociedad led to 59 appearances and four goals for Leeds, playing under Marcelo Bielsa and Jesse Marsch.

He is among a number of players likely to secure moves, albeit temporary ones, in the coming days. Brenden Aaronson is closing in on a loan move to Union Berlin and will play Champions League football next season, despite a largely fruitless 2022/23 Premier League campaign, and Llorente’s fellow centre-half Robin Koch is close to a move to Eintracht Frankfurt. The German, who has made no secret of his ambition to return to the national team picture, has one year left on his contract with Leeds and has almost certainly played his last game for the Whites.

Leeds, who hope to be able to announce a completed 49ers Enterprises takeover this week, are on the verge of appointing Daniel Farke to the role of head coach. It is the hope of 49ers Enterprises that they will be able to keep key stars such as Willy Gnonto, Max Wober and Tyler Adams for the forthcoming season in order to build a promotion team for Farke.