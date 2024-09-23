Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United bounced back with defeat to Burnley with Saturday’s 2-0 win at ten-men Cardiff City – but what did the club’s fans think?

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the weekend’s triumph at the Cardiff City Stadium with praise for a “brilliant” White man but “poor” team features concerns and when ‘true verdict’ time will present itself.

NEIL GREWER

A win for Leeds United which was comfortable in the extreme. Leeds never needed to get into top gear, and whilst the Cardiff City sending off before the half hour helped Leeds’ dominance, they had been in control from the first minute.

'LAME ATTEMPT': The penalty kick from Pascal Struijk. Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images.

The game resembled a training exercise of attack against defence. Once Largie Ramazani ran clear of defenders from Mateo Joseph’s flick and converted in style, the game was effectively won after 30 minutes. Ramazani missed another good chance minutes later but Leeds were in full control.

Illan Meslier was a virtual spectator with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk faultless in their limited defensive duties although the latter missed a second-half penalty with a lame attempt following a trip on Jayden Bogle. Substitute Joel Piroe added the second goal late on with a fantastic finish from a tight angle following a pass from Brenden Aaronson.

So, this was an easy win in cruise mode without any stand out individual performances but lots to work on. United still do not look like scoring from corners. Our penalty conversion rate is poor, as is chance conversion rate.

Man of the match: Largie Ramazani.

ANDY RHODES

Every Leeds game this season has felt like a must-win. There’s a lingering feeling of expectation after last season’s disappointment which will undoubtedly crank up the pressure on what is ultimately a completely new squad.

At Cardiff City, results tend to go one of two ways for United. Fortunately, this was a win against a City team which couldn’t have started the season much worse. Social media was rife with questions asking why the win wasn’t more emphatic but, in the Championship, games rarely pan out in reality as they might on paper.

If Leeds are to compete for promotion, though, they do need to be more clinical. Largie Ramazani took his goal well, while a goal for Joel Piroe will help his confidence after dropping to the bench this season.

Tougher tests will come and Leeds need to be prepared for them, but we can’t judge the success of the team based on a handful of performances. The true verdict will come after a more substantial number of results have come in.

Man of the match: Largie Ramazani.

DAVID WATKINS

The Jury got the call right regarding the result but, as so often with Leeds, despite bossing the game, we made hard work of winning it! We were only one mistake, or one moment of brilliance from Cardiff, away from wasting two points until three minutes from the end. Once again, our lack of efficiency in front of goal was the only blot on an otherwise almost perfect away display.

In the first half, we watched as Ilia Gruev put a couple of shots wide that should have hit the target and Largie Ramazani – brilliant as his goal was - missed an arguably easier chance minutes later. Brenden Aaronson put one wide too. Add to that a weak strike from Mateo Joseph that was easily saved and you could argue we ought to have gone in at half-time about five up, not just one.

There were fewer chances to extend the lead in the second half but still Aaronson had a near-post effort that he put wide, seeming to go with his wrong foot and, of course, Pascal Struijk wasted a penalty. It was left to Joel Piroe to show the rest just how to hit a football and score with a sensational shot to finally calm the nerves. Shooting practice for the rest this week please!

Man of the match: Impossible call, everyone played their part.

KEITH INGHAM

Job done! After last weekend’s disappointing first defeat of the season at Elland Road, Leeds totally dominated, especially in the first half at Cardiff City to record another win on the road and keep their opponents at the bottom of the Championship.

Largie Ramazani was handed his debut with the rest of the XI the same as lined up against Burnley. Leeds, in all yellow, swarmed over their hosts and were given an early boost as Cardiff were reduced to 10 men. They were ahead just after the 30-minute mark when debutant Ramazani netted when he was put through by Mateo Joseph. They should have had the game won by the break but wasteful finishing put paid to that.

After the break, Cardiff changed their formation to combat Leeds and came more into the game but substitute Joel Piroe’s goal finished the game off after Pascal Struijk missed a penalty. Questions remain on why Daniel Farke can’t fit in Joseph and Piroe in the starting XI and many fans complained on local radio that Leeds aren’t ruthless enough when it comes to playing teams that clearly aren’t as good as them.

For Sol Bamba. A lovely guy taken far too young.

Man of the match: Largie Ramazani, a very decent debut.

MIKE GILL

It’s an old football saying that sometimes you have to win ugly, and football matches don’t get much uglier than this one. Joel Bagan was given his marching orders for a desperate foul on Willy Gnonto on 23 minutes but even before this the game had settled into a routine of Leeds attacking and Cardiff City mopping it up when they could – which was most of the time.

To United’s relief, the deadlock was broken on the half hour as Largie Ramazani raced on to a through ball from Mateo Joseph to score the opener. In the Cardiff goal, veteran Ben Alnwick was having a busy day keeping Mateo Joseph, Ilia Gruev, Brenden Aaronson and Largie Ramazani at bay as the Whites piled on the pressure.

A penalty chance came in the second half after Jayden Bogle was tripped by Callum O’Dowda. Pascal Struijk hit the ball down the middle but the shot was not hard enough and Alnwick managed to divert the shot with his legs. As the game drew to its end, super sub Joel Piroe sealed the win with a strike from a very tight angle.

Man of the match: Pascal Struijk despite the penalty miss.