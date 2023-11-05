'We can' - Georginio Rutter on Leeds United 'target', automatics, Whites fans and player praise

Georginio Rutter has declared his confidence in Leeds United’s ‘target’ with praise for a Whites player and the club’s fans.

Record signing Rutter’s third goal of the season saw Leeds to an impressive 1-0 success in Friday night’s clash at Championship leaders Leicester City who approached the contest 14 points clear of the third-placed Whites.

Victory allowed United to cut the deficit to 11 points and also close to within six points of second-placed Ipswich Town in the division’s automatic promotion places but having played two games more than the Tractor Boys who then drew 2-2 at Birmingham City.

Despite the weekend’s results, Leicester and Ipswich still hold a decent advantage in the top two spots but Rutter has provided his assessment of the gap to the autos and declared confidence in his side achieving this season’s aim.

HAPPY MAN: Leeds United matchwinner Georginio Rutter shows his delight after Friday night's 1-0 triumph against Championship leaders Leicester City at the King Power. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

"It's the target from the club, to go for promotion to the Premier League,” said Rutter to Sky Sports. "If we continue like this we can go back to the Premier League."

Rutter approached Friday night’s contest having continually excelled so far this season, the Frenchman laying on five assists but restricted to netting just twice. That all changed in the 58th minute at the King Power, much to the delight of selfless Rutter who also hailed man of the match Glen Kamara.

"I am happy, I am happy for the team, for the club, for my teammates so I'm happy,” said the striker. "And well done to Glen he did a good job. We are happy and for the confidence it's very good."

