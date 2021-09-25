'We are in trouble' - Leeds United fans react as the Whites fall to a late defeat against West Ham United

@JEM4986: ‘Played half our first team and a makeshift back 4. Did well to hold out till injury time to be fair.’

@TheGarthBerg: ‘If we had a decent squad aside from the first 11-15 players this wouldn’t have been a problem. Small squad doesn’t work if you don’t have quality backup.’

@AlanKey2: ‘Relegation battle. It’s going to be a long season. Not enough quality signings. Too many Championship players. Not good enough for the support you are getting.’

@SimonNahk: ‘We’re slowly floating up a creek without a paddle. All that market inactivity in the summer may be coming back to bite.’

@TommyJake12: ‘What do you expect swapping Raphinha for Roberts? Bielsa I'm starting to lose faith, teams know exactly what we are going to do. If we don't take 3 points at Watford, I'm sorry but it's looking bleak, 1-0 up to lose 2-1 in the dying minutes, should have sat back like against City.'

@Farceburnery: ‘Better performance first half. Another stinking result though lads. What happened to our stamina? We look absolutely beaten 70 minutes into every match.’

@SSquire1990: ‘We need 12 points from next 4 games or we are going down. Early season or not. Injuries or not. Other teams have had injuries and don't languish in the bottom 3. Get a grip lads, quickly before its too late.’

Bielsa in the technical box. Pic: George Wood/Getty

@JosephPSM99: ‘Not quite panic time yet. West Ham will finish in the top 7 this season so let's all calm down. We haven't lost to anyone we shouldn't lose to. Next game against Watford will be absolutely crucial though. We have to get all three points.’

@MarkAyres19: ‘We are in trouble. That's 3 Leads thrown away. Raphinha running the show so substituted. Firpo not good enough. MOT’

Charlie Cresswell on his Premier League debut. Pic: George Wood/Getty