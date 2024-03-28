Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United return to Championship action on Friday evening as they make the journey south to Vicarage Road to take on Watford. The Whites spent the international break sitting on top of the Championship table after their win over Millwall last time out and with eight games remaining, they know a slip up could prove to be costly.

Of course, with Leicester City and Ipswich Town playing before Leeds, Daniel Farke's side could be third in the table by the time they eventually kick off against the Hornets, but they'll know a win might just be enough to see them reclaim top spot, goal difference permitting.

Watford are still fresh from parting ways with Valerien Ismael and interim boss Tom Cleverley is preparing for his first home match in charge of the club he spent a chunk of his playing days representing. The former England international will be keen to impress then and build on the win he picked up last time out at Birmingham City.

As such, the contest promises to be test for the Whites as they strive to take another step towards a return to the Premier League. So, when is Watford vs Leeds United and how can supporters follow it? Here's all you need to know.

When is Watford vs Leeds United?

The game takes place on Friday night with kick-off scheduled for 8pm. There'll be a full round of fixtures played on Good Friday with matches being scattered throughout the day for broadcasting purposes. Leeds' game with Watford rounds off the day.

How can I watch Watford vs Leeds United?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event with coverage starting from 7.30pm. It will be available to be streamed through Sky Go, or if you can't find a screen, the Yorkshire Evening Post will be there to bring you full and comprehensive coverage and reaction.

What's been said ahead of the match?

Both managers have spoken ahead of the contest. Here's what Farke had to say: "There are a few injury concerns after the games in recent days, we'll have to be there with some late calls and be smart with what we do not overloading them with too much information.

"Obviously it's also about three points but our red hot form is not the case, it's crucial that we find a way to survive this fixture on Good Friday with the best possible performance in the circumstances."

Cleverley has said: "I’ve been where Leeds are, in a promotion push, and you do feel the squeeze. They had three or four lads that had to play extra time in their internationals so we will be at our best to make it as difficult as possible for them.

“I’ve never, ever gone into a game with the mindset of being able to relax because of league position. I’ll be making sure our players don’t do that either. I want there to be something on every single game we play: even if on the last day of the season away at Middlesbrough we can’t move up or down, then you still want to impress and create a feel-good factor.