All the latest injury news surrounding Leeds United as they prepare to face Watford on Friday night.

Published 27th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

Leeds United are back in action on Friday night when they face Watford away from home. The Whites have been superb since the turn of the year, but they need to remain at the top of their game to hold off their promotion rivals.

The Whites are currently in top spot, but just one point separates them from Ipswich Town in third place, and the Tractor Boys refuse to drop off. As Leeds prepare for their latest test, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding them and Watford, with Daniel Farke and Hornets interim boss Tom Cleverley having already issued updates.

1. Ryan Andrews - Doubt

2. Ken Sema - Out

3. Jeremy Ngakia - Out

4. Jamal Lewis - Out

5. Georginio Rutter - Doubt

6. Connor Roberts - Doubt

