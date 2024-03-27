Leeds United are back in action on Friday night when they face Watford away from home. The Whites have been superb since the turn of the year, but they need to remain at the top of their game to hold off their promotion rivals.
The Whites are currently in top spot, but just one point separates them from Ipswich Town in third place, and the Tractor Boys refuse to drop off. As Leeds prepare for their latest test, we have rounded up all the latest injury news surrounding them and Watford, with Daniel Farke and Hornets interim boss Tom Cleverley having already issued updates.
1. Ryan Andrews - Doubt
Cleverley has said: "He’s re-joined the group to train."
2. Ken Sema - Out
Cleverley has said: "Obviously Ken Sema and Jeremy Ngakia remain as our mid-term injuries."
3. Jeremy Ngakia - Out
Ngakia is out until at least mid-April with a knee injury.
4. Jamal Lewis - Out
Cleverley has said: "We’re hopeful he’ll be part of the Easter period."
5. Georginio Rutter - Doubt
Farke has said: "Georginio is one of the concerns, he's on a good path but not able to train one time a full session, but there are still 48 hours and I'm carefully optimistic he'll be in the squad and for some minutes."
6. Connor Roberts - Doubt
Farke has said: "Roberts limped off (for Wales), I hope it's not too bad but let's be honest if you limp off you're usually not available two days later."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.