Watford 0-4 Leeds United highlights: Dan James double, Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe keep Leeds top

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue

Leeds United journalist

Published 11th Feb 2025, 16:45 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 21:43 BST
Leeds United travel to Watford this evening with the chance to return five points clear at the top of the Championship table.

United’s schedule affords Daniel Farke and his side the opportunity to re-establish a five-point gap on title-chasing Sheffield United and Burnley this evening.

Watford have lost each of their last four games at Vicarage Road but Farke is taking nothing for granted, in the knowledge that the Hornets were particularly hard to beat on their own patch earlier in the campaign.

The Hertfordshire club were also tricky customers at Elland Road when Leeds ran out 2-1 winners and still sit just outside the play-offs. Last year, Leeds were held to a 2-2 draw on this ground with Mateo Joseph scoring a late leveller to avoid defeat.

Dan James and Joe Rodon are expected to be back involved this evening after sitting out Leeds’ FA Cup Fourth Round exit to Millwall at the weekend. Max Wober and Patrick Bamford, though, will play no part due to knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Stay tuned throughout the evening for all your match updates, build-up, team news, analysis and reaction. Kick-off is 7:45pm.

Watford vs Leeds United LIVE

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:43 BST

Going well

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:40 BST

FT: Watford 0-4 Leeds United

Didn't really attack for the first 15 minutes of the second half, didn't need to. Then they wanted to, scored and this game was well and truly done. Staying top.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:34 BST

Time for a fifth?

90' Four added minutes.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:31 BST

Good stop

87' Meslier called into action. Louza with a venomous effort from the edge of the penalty area, palmed over the crossbar.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:30 BST

Final change

87' Ampadu off; Struijk on. Aforementioned trio all fine.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:29 BST

Woodwork

85' Chakvetadze strikes the frame of the goal after playing a one-two inside Leeds' half. Rare chance for the hosts. Firpo, Ampadu and Meslier all down feeling the effects of something. Looks as though they may have clashed trying to prevent that shot.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:26 BST

Close

82’ Ampadu clips one over the top of Watford’s defence for Gnonto to chase. Almost gets onto it before the Hornets’ keeper but Selvik gathers.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:25 BST

Double change

80' Rothwell and Joseph on; Tanaka and Piroe off.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:23 BST

Watford sub

80’ Pollock off; Keben on

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:20 BST

Subs

76' Gnonto and Ramazani on; Solomon and James off.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:16 BST

Watford sub

72' Dele-Bashiru off; Nabizada on.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:14 BST

He'd be a popular scorer

70' Leeds attacks just coming in waves now. Bit of a scramble inside the Watford penalty area but Piroe manages to keep a hold of it. Ball comes out to Tanaka whose first-time effort is just wide.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:13 BST

Hungry for it

69' CHANCE! So nearly a Dan James hat-trick. One-two with Aaronson on the edge of the box, who plays a cute little flick into the Welshman's path. Drags his low shot wide of the post, though.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:08 BST

CHANCE

64’ Piroe in on the left after Solomon picks off a Pollock pass, but Selvik gets enough on the shot, just, to send it wide.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:08 BST

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLLLLLL PIROE 4-0

62' It's Leeds' first real chance of the second half and it's four. Tanaka sends Ince in a circle on the edge of the Watford box, plays in Solomon who cuts it back for Piroe. He sends Pollock to the deck and slots past Selvik.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:05 BST

Dynamism

60' Firpo with good speed down the left flank, beats Abankwah to the ball and plays a first-time pass into the box. Piroe almost onto it but Watford clear for a corner. Ends up going all the way back to Meslier.

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 21:03 BST

Subs

59' Ryan Andrews tries his luck from distance. Wide of the mark. Tom Cleverley rolling the dice, meanwhile.

ON: Vata, Ince, Larouci

OFF: Doumbia, Sissoko, Ngakia

Tue, 11 Feb, 2025, 20:59 BST

All at sea

55’ Watford have the ball in their own half and Kayembe, under no pressure, passes it back beyond the byline for a Leeds corner.

