Watford 0-4 Leeds United highlights: Dan James double, Manor Solomon and Joel Piroe keep Leeds top
United’s schedule affords Daniel Farke and his side the opportunity to re-establish a five-point gap on title-chasing Sheffield United and Burnley this evening.
Watford have lost each of their last four games at Vicarage Road but Farke is taking nothing for granted, in the knowledge that the Hornets were particularly hard to beat on their own patch earlier in the campaign.
The Hertfordshire club were also tricky customers at Elland Road when Leeds ran out 2-1 winners and still sit just outside the play-offs. Last year, Leeds were held to a 2-2 draw on this ground with Mateo Joseph scoring a late leveller to avoid defeat.
Dan James and Joe Rodon are expected to be back involved this evening after sitting out Leeds’ FA Cup Fourth Round exit to Millwall at the weekend. Max Wober and Patrick Bamford, though, will play no part due to knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.
Kick-off is 7:45pm.
Watford vs Leeds United LIVE
Going well
FT: Watford 0-4 Leeds United
Time for a fifth?
90' Four added minutes.
Good stop
Final change
87' Ampadu off; Struijk on. Aforementioned trio all fine.
Woodwork
85' Chakvetadze strikes the frame of the goal after playing a one-two inside Leeds' half. Rare chance for the hosts. Firpo, Ampadu and Meslier all down feeling the effects of something. Looks as though they may have clashed trying to prevent that shot.
82’ Ampadu clips one over the top of Watford’s defence for Gnonto to chase. Almost gets onto it before the Hornets’ keeper but Selvik gathers.
Double change
Watford sub
80’ Pollock off; Keben on
76' Gnonto and Ramazani on; Solomon and James off.
Watford sub
72' Dele-Bashiru off; Nabizada on.
He'd be a popular scorer
70' Leeds attacks just coming in waves now. Bit of a scramble inside the Watford penalty area but Piroe manages to keep a hold of it. Ball comes out to Tanaka whose first-time effort is just wide.
Hungry for it
69' CHANCE! So nearly a Dan James hat-trick. One-two with Aaronson on the edge of the box, who plays a cute little flick into the Welshman's path. Drags his low shot wide of the post, though.
64’ Piroe in on the left after Solomon picks off a Pollock pass, but Selvik gets enough on the shot, just, to send it wide.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOALLLLLLLLLLLLL PIROE 4-0
62' It's Leeds' first real chance of the second half and it's four. Tanaka sends Ince in a circle on the edge of the Watford box, plays in Solomon who cuts it back for Piroe. He sends Pollock to the deck and slots past Selvik.
Dynamism
60' Firpo with good speed down the left flank, beats Abankwah to the ball and plays a first-time pass into the box. Piroe almost onto it but Watford clear for a corner. Ends up going all the way back to Meslier.
59' Ryan Andrews tries his luck from distance. Wide of the mark. Tom Cleverley rolling the dice, meanwhile.
ON: Vata, Ince, Larouci
OFF: Doumbia, Sissoko, Ngakia
All at sea
55’ Watford have the ball in their own half and Kayembe, under no pressure, passes it back beyond the byline for a Leeds corner.