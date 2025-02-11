Leeds United travel to Watford this evening with the chance to return five points clear at the top of the Championship table.

United’s schedule affords Daniel Farke and his side the opportunity to re-establish a five-point gap on title-chasing Sheffield United and Burnley this evening.

Watford have lost each of their last four games at Vicarage Road but Farke is taking nothing for granted, in the knowledge that the Hornets were particularly hard to beat on their own patch earlier in the campaign.

The Hertfordshire club were also tricky customers at Elland Road when Leeds ran out 2-1 winners and still sit just outside the play-offs. Last year, Leeds were held to a 2-2 draw on this ground with Mateo Joseph scoring a late leveller to avoid defeat.

Dan James and Joe Rodon are expected to be back involved this evening after sitting out Leeds’ FA Cup Fourth Round exit to Millwall at the weekend. Max Wober and Patrick Bamford, though, will play no part due to knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.