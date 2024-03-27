Watford vs Leeds United: Daniel Farke reveals double surgery update and Good Friday team news
Georginio went under the knife for a successful minor procedure on a hernia during the international break and is believed to have been back in training this week ahead of this weekend’s return to Championship action.
Meanwhile, almost a fortnight has passed since Farke’s declaration that ‘the next ten days’ would be decisive as to whether Struijk could play again this season. Surgery on the Dutchman’s hip issue was a distinct possibility the last time Farke spoke with reporters, after a course of injection therapy which sought to remedy the issue that has kept Struijk out since Boxing Day.
Roberts, on the other hand, is Leeds’ newest injury concern after going off during Wales’ Euro 2024 play-off exit yesterday evening. The 28-year-old was withdrawn after receiving treatment on the pitch at the Cardiff City Stadium and will be assessed by club staff at Thorp Arch before Leeds travel to Watford on Thursday evening.
Text updates from Farke’s press conference here from 1:30pm.
Daniel Farke press conference LIVE: Watford vs Leeds United
Farke on Charlie Cresswell
He's fit and even did something outside with us in the training. He's available.
Farke on Byram potentially replacing Firpo and team news
Sam was with us last two weeks so he is prepared if I need him but it's too early to speak about. Under normal circumstances, Junior wouldn't be possible to start the game because he played in the early hours of this morning due to the time difference and he's back late morning tomorrow but I can't rule out anything at the moment because we have to wait for the assessment.
Farke on Struijk
A decision was made, he already had his surgery last Monday, long and complicated, more than two hours, it went well, he started his first steps in the rehab process. He will miss out the rest of the season.
Farke on Stuart Dallas
Stuart is a Leeds legend, he's done more for this club than many players. He's been here several years, achieved so much so he gets all the backing and time he needs for his recovery. Top class bloke and professional. Would love to have him back fit in my dressing room. No time pressure for him. He's working with our rehab coaches and doctors. Sadly you're not getting younger and you have to accept this. He will get all the help and support. If there is a chance to get Stuart back on the pitch we are greedy to make this happen.
Farke on international positives
Congratulations to Archie, first appearance and his first goal for England U21s. I'm also pleased he wasn't involved in every minute - beneficial international break. Mateo Joseph, good confidence level at the moment, also scored a goal. Them both will be available for training tomorrow.
Farke on injuries
There are a few concerns. Georginio is one of the concerns, he's on a good path but not able to train one time a full session, but there are still 48 hours and I'm carefully optimistic he'll be in the squad and for some minutes. There are some more concerns, Roberts limped off, I hope it's not too bad but let's be honest if you limp off you're usually not available two days later. The same with Willy Gnonto, he reported some hamstring problems after his game. Ilia Gruev reported problem with ankle ligament after the Bulgaria game - they are doubts.
Farke on being the team to beat
No, Leicester has a game in hand, then they have the best possible option - that's a fact and the reality. For this weekend, the games before are not important because we play more or less, two games this weekend, six points. Watford, we train without a proper training session then a session on Sunday, before the game against Hull. We don't have to speak about the table right now, we have to find a way to be competitive for these two games.
Farke previewing Watford
There are a few injury concerns after the games in recent days, we'll have to be there with some late calls and be smart with what we do not overloading them with too much information. Obviously it's also about three points but our red hot form is not the case, it's crucial that we find a way to survive this fixture on Good Friday with the best possible performance in the circumstances.
Farke on welcoming players back
We were in red hot form and for Friday we just have to press a button and be on it. It's difficult, the players are away with different national teams, different styles, very tricky turnaround. The players were involved yesterday in many minutes, a few arrived this morning. Today, just recovery for them and assessment is the topic. A few injury concerns as well. Junior Firpo arrives tomorrow late morning.
Farke on maintaining form and Georginio latest
Last two weeks were difficult and challenging. First of all, little break and little rest was great and much-needed. Great for my staff to rest a little bit, as well as a handful of players. Lots of travelling, load, mental pressure for the lads on international break. We have the time to give the surgery for Georginio Rutter and because in the last weeks during the international break, he was terrific but played with pain. He was still there with many crucial moments but then it's also quite normal you can transport an injury for a few weeks but not for months because at some point you will pay the price. He is on the road back, he was already involved in parts of team training. That was definitely a positive thing. Last week we trained with six outfield players and this week, seven. You can't work on team tactical behaviour with a small group. It's a bit difficult to focus on the next games.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.