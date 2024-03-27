Last two weeks were difficult and challenging. First of all, little break and little rest was great and much-needed. Great for my staff to rest a little bit, as well as a handful of players. Lots of travelling, load, mental pressure for the lads on international break. We have the time to give the surgery for Georginio Rutter and because in the last weeks during the international break, he was terrific but played with pain. He was still there with many crucial moments but then it's also quite normal you can transport an injury for a few weeks but not for months because at some point you will pay the price. He is on the road back, he was already involved in parts of team training. That was definitely a positive thing. Last week we trained with six outfield players and this week, seven. You can't work on team tactical behaviour with a small group. It's a bit difficult to focus on the next games.