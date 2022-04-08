Watford v Leeds United: YEP Jury give their big match verdicts

ANDREW DALTON

After Burnley’s win over Everton on Wednesday night, we are almost in squeaky bum time as Leeds make the trip to Hertfordshire for a tricky game against relegation-haunted Watford tomorrow afternoon.

After the Clarets win, this game goes down as ‘must not lose’ and most likely Leeds have to win to move further away from the relegation scrap.

Joe Gelhardt suffered a dead leg playing for the under-23s this week but is available to face Watford. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Despite their defeat away at Liverpool on Saturday, Watford played well and on another day they may have come out with a positive result.

As for Leeds they just need to focus on themselves and get the job done as they have a break of 16 days before their next game away at Crystal Palace on April 25.

By then the picture will become a lot clearer heading into the final six games of the season. I certainly don’t think it will be an easy game at Vicarage Road and I’m sure nerves will be shredded come 5pm.

I would expect Kalvin Phillips to make his first start since Brentford at home. I am going for a tight Leeds win.

Jesse Marsch at full time against Southampton. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Prediction: Watford 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

It’s hard at this stage of the season not to look at the Premier League table, and one glace at the bottom half will tell you this is a huge game for both sides.

Leeds have found some form under Jesse Marsch, but the games against fellow sides fighting relegation are arguably more difficult.

Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips could start the match at Watford. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Watford haven’t won at home since November, which will ring alarm bells among United’s more superstitious fans.

Marsch, though, has got his players up for the fight since taking over, and the recent win over Norwich will have readied the players for the challenge tomorrow.

Rodrigo has come into form since Marsch’s arrival, while the defence looks more organised when out of possession.

With so much riding on this game, we should expect the unexpected and brace ourselves for another rollercoaster of emotion.

The form table would suggest Leeds are well in with a chance of points here, but anything other than a defeat would be handy.

Prediction: Watford 2 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

Another visit to London always brings a feeling of foreboding, maybe because Leeds haven’t done well in the capital apart from West Ham this season and Fulham in the first season back in the Premier League.

Watford know they are playing their last hands in the battle to stay in the top flight. They have, occasionally, thrown up a surprise – beating Man United 4-1 at Vicarage Road was one of them – and played well at Anfield despite the 2-0 scoreline. They created enough chances to get something from the game.

The gap between the two clubs is eight points; at this stage of the season, it’s a sizeable gap but a win for the hosts cuts it to five so Leeds know that avoiding a defeat is the priority tomorrow. If any game was a ‘six pointer’ this is it.

The Under-23s had another impressive 4-0 win with Crysencio Summerville grabbing a hat-trick and the young winger has impressed in the last few weeks so could be one to use from the bench.

Unfortunately ‘Joffy’ Gelhardt limped off during the first half but could still play at Watford.

I’d love to predict a Leeds win but I’m going for a draw.

Prediction: Watford 1 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

If Burnley v Everton had finished in a draw or an Everton win then that would have benefited Leeds. However Everton are on a losing streak and I would back Burnley to have a better finish to the season than the Toffees.

United’s fate is in their own hands with points in the bank and they need to continue to accumulate more points and avoid too much time looking over their shoulders however difficult this task may be.

The Whites looked much tighter at the back against Southampton but the old problem of wasteful finishing persists.

Thereby hangs the problem with this fixture. This is unlikely to be a classic as Watford will be set up to stop and spoil. This is going to be a tough challenge but United should be up for it.

Watford have an appalling record at home where they have not won since their shock result against Manchester United in November and they seem to lack confidence in front of their own fans.

Let us hope that this trend continues.

Prediction: Watford 1 Leeds United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

Watford’s results under Roy Hodgson have been pretty random; wins at Southampton and Villa and a draw at Old Trafford recently interspersed with a 4-0 thumping at Wolves and a 4-1 defeat at home to Crystal Palace!

Against Southampton, we again had some decent spells but, equally, we suffered moments of near panic as the Saints tested our defence; a draw was probably a fair result in that one but it gave little clue as to how our next few results might go.

Watford have eight games left to save themselves and have a game in hand over Leeds who they may consider are the team they need to catch if they are to survive since most of their other rivals have games in hand. Of those eight, two look impossible – away at Man City and Chelsea – although Brentford showed that such predictions are very brave with their win at Stamford Bridge.

With the stakes so high, I expect a nervy, tight game and, to be honest, I’ll be happy with another draw to keep the gap between us at eight points.