Watford v Leeds United team news: One change but Kalvin Phillips stays on bench, no Adam Forshaw

England international midfielder Phillips returned from nearly four months out with a hamstring injury when replacing Mateusz Klich as a 66th-minute substitute in last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.

But the Yorkshire Pirlo stays amongst the substitutes as Robin Koch instead comes into the team to replace Adam Forshaw who is not in the matchday squad.

Joe Gelhardt is also on the bench, the teen returning having limped off during the first half of Monday night's under-23s fixture against Crystal Palace with what Leeds believed to be a dead leg.

The 19-year-old had not trained all week before Thursday but Whites boss Marsch was optimistic of having the forward available to face the Hornets.

The young striker is now amongst the substitutes along with Leo Hjelde who returns from injury.

Patrick Bamford (foot), Tyler Roberts (hamstring), Junior Firpo (knee) and Jamie Shackleton (heel) remain out.

Watford boss Roy Hodgson has every player available to pick from and the Hornets boss has named an unchanged side.

ON THE BENCH: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Watford: Foster, Femina, Samir, Kabasele, Kamara; Sissoko, Louza, Kucka; Sarr, Hernandez, Pedro. Subs: Bachmann, Sierralta, Kalu, Cleverley, Masina, King, Cathcart, Kayembe, Dennis.