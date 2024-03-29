Live

Watford v Leeds United live: Match updates and analysis from Vicarage Road, three changes, Charlie Crew on bench

Watford v Leeds United: Team news, three changes, key men absent, Charlie Crew on bench, match updates
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Mar 2024, 15:55 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 19:41 GMT
Here, upon landing at Vicarage Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by team news and starting line-ups before match updates, analysis and reaction. The 8pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Watford v Leeds United live

Key Events

  • 8pm kick-off at Vicarage Road
  • Chance to move three points ahead of Leicester
  • Three changes. Key men missing
  • Young Charlie Crew on bench
19:47 GMT

Warm ups done

All set at Vicarage Road.

19:29 GMT

Warm ups

Underway here at Vicarage Road, not the warmest night, a strong Leeds team, despite the absentees, should be more than good enough to get the job done here.

19:21 GMT

Charlie Crew

17-year-old midfielder, Wales youth international, has been excelling for Leeds 18s and then 21s for some time now. Looks a cultured player. Has a fine pass on him and good vision/reading of the game. Skilful. Already has three caps for Wales under-21s, at 17 years of age. Hard to know what his best position will be, possibly a no 8 but also a CDM.

19:06 GMT

So three changes for Leeds

Byram, Cooper and James in for Firpo, Gruev and Gnonto - Ampadu moving into midfield. Huge night for Charlie Crew who makes the bench. Big one for Liam Cooper too, essentially preferred to Charlie Cresswell who stays on the bench.

19:02 GMT

Watford team

19:01 GMT

Leeds team and bench

Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Cooper (c), Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford. Subs: Darlow, Gelhardt, Joseph, Shackleton, Firpo, Crew, Cresswell, Piroe, Anthony.

18:51 GMT

Future's bright - Crew, Gray and Joseph, back row, head inside

18:50 GMT

Leeds United arrivals

18:46 GMT

Youngster

Charlie Crew mixing with the players and taking it al in, big one for the future

18:45 GMT

Trio out

No Roberts, Gnonto or Gruev

