Watford v Leeds United live: Match updates and analysis from Vicarage Road, three changes, Charlie Crew on bench, TV details
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here, upon landing at Vicarage Road, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by team news and starting line-ups before match updates, analysis and reaction. The 8pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.
Watford v Leeds United live
Key Events
- 8pm kick-off at Vicarage Road
- Chance to move three points ahead of Leicester
- Three changes. Key men missing
- Young Charlie Crew on bench
Warm ups done
All set at Vicarage Road.
Warm ups
Underway here at Vicarage Road, not the warmest night, a strong Leeds team, despite the absentees, should be more than good enough to get the job done here.
Charlie Crew
17-year-old midfielder, Wales youth international, has been excelling for Leeds 18s and then 21s for some time now. Looks a cultured player. Has a fine pass on him and good vision/reading of the game. Skilful. Already has three caps for Wales under-21s, at 17 years of age. Hard to know what his best position will be, possibly a no 8 but also a CDM.
So three changes for Leeds
Byram, Cooper and James in for Firpo, Gruev and Gnonto - Ampadu moving into midfield. Huge night for Charlie Crew who makes the bench. Big one for Liam Cooper too, essentially preferred to Charlie Cresswell who stays on the bench.
Watford team
Leeds team and bench
Future's bright - Crew, Gray and Joseph, back row, head inside
Leeds United arrivals
Youngster
Charlie Crew mixing with the players and taking it al in, big one for the future
Trio out
No Roberts, Gnonto or Gruev
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.