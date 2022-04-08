Watford v Leeds United: Key battle, Hornets key man and YEP prediction

Date: Saturday

Time: 3pm

Venue: Vicarage Road

KEY DUO: Watford's exciting 20-year-old Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, right, and France international midfielder Moussa Sissoko, left. Photo Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images.

Odds (best available): Watford win – 7-4, Draw – 13-5, Leeds win – 13-8

Last time the teams met at Vicarage Road

Saturday, February 20, 2016 - FA Cup: Watford 1 (Wootton og 53), Leeds United 0.

Key battle: Moussa Sissoko v Kalvin Phillips

No other Hornets player has made more league starts than experienced France international midfielder Sissoko this term and the powerful 32-year-old put in a solid shift in the middle of the park against world class opposition in last weekend's defeat at Liverpool. But Leeds ought to have their own midfield maestro back in England international star Kalvin Phillips who should be close to being cherry ripe having returned from three months out as a 66th-minute substitute in last weekend's 1-1 draw against Southampton at Elland Road. How United's class act Raphinha fares on the right wing and additionally the end product of Dan James is also likely to be key, as too a continuation of the strong form of Rodrigo.

Hornets key man: Joao Pedro

Nigerian international striker Emmanuel Dennis tops the Watford Premier League goalscoring charts on nine this term, followed by Ismaila Sarr, Joshua King and Cucho Hernandez on five apiece. But 20-year-old Joao Pedro led the line in last weekend's 2-0 loss at Liverpool and the 20-year-old is a huge talent with enormous potential. Pedro has only had nine league starts this season, 12 of his outings from the bench, but the skillful Samba star is evidently already now very high up in boss Roy Hodgson's list of attacking options and will need keeping close tabs on, be it from the XI or the bench.

Lee Sobot's verdict