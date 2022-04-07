Watford v Leeds United: Jesse Marsch press conference every word - Gelhardt, Phillips, Summerville, Meslier, Klaesson, Victor Orta meeting
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch spoke to the media today ahead of Saturday's crunch clash at fellow Premier League relegation battlers Watford.
Watford have lost four of their last six games and the Hornets only have 22 points but Roy Hodgson's side have a game in hand on fifth-bottom Leeds who are eight points ahead of them.
Jesse Marsch's Whites are now on a three-match unbeaten run having followed up epic victories at home to Norwich City and away at Wolves before the international break with Saturday's 1-1 draw against Southampton at Elland Road.
The Hornets have lost their last eight games at home.
On plans to expand the Champions League with places extra places going to those who already have past experience of it?
“One of the reasons I respect that tournament so much is because when we were at Salzburg we had to fight like hell to be a part of it. Even the leagues like that like the Austrian and the Czech Republic and Switzerland, they have to fight as a league to gain places in the tournament. That is what I love about the tournament is that you have to earn your way in and there is a little bit of a David Goliath in the group phases and how you manage those situations. “To do anything to compromise the integrity of the tournament like they were trying with the Super League, for me, doesn’t make any sense. Certainly, in football, and if I come from an American sports perspective, we are all about parity and salary caps and making sure everybody has a chance. “I think that already the heavily weighted clubs are heavily weighted enough and if in a year they have a down year and they are not able to perform at the way that they should then they shouldn’t be included. “You have to earn your way into the Champions League, that’s my opinion.”
Does learning from other managers give a better appreciation of the Premier League culture?
“No. Anyone in the world knows that this is the best league in the world and all I need to do is watch opponent video when I prepare to develop high levels of respect for every team and every manager because this is I think the biggest headache I have every week is watching the opposition and trying to find weaknesses and identify strengths. “It means that the work that we do has to be at such a high level to give us a chance so I appreciate that it makes me better and it keeps me on my toes and I certainly have to put a lot into every week but it gives you headaches.”
Do you get involved on the training ground like Roy did?
“Yeah. I like to run training sessions, if we do little exercises and we need an extra man then I can jump in and play sometimes. I am very very limited and I hate being that gut that looks so old on the pitch but that’s the reality of what I am. But in everything I do with the group I try and convey an energy that’s about being positive about being aggressive, about enjoying our work together but also getting every day so that includes so that includes when I step out on the pitch and play a little bit.”
On learning from other managers - what has the environment been like for that after games?
“I would say congenial, maybe too congenial for me! “But I appreciate that the manager, the respect - I call it a shared misery - and the respect for that shared misery is pretty strong here in England. “We had Adrian Heath in the US and so he coached at Orlando and then he coached in Minnesota and he was always really good with me after the match to say ‘come and have a beer’. and hesitantly I did it and I found it incredibly rewarding. “I want to acknowledge the work that other people do and I do respect and appreciate the work that other people do in this business. “It’s hard for me to sometimes be friendly with competitors because in my mind I want to not like them. “But when I wind up liking them, usually I think the respect grows. “But I like the motivation when I am driven to want to beat someone. “But sometimes, like I said with Ralph Hasenhuttl, my respect for him is so high and when we played against him...I never want the players to feel the personal situation between me and the coach or the other manager but I certainly feel the competitive juices on those days. Certainly, I had a really nice talk with Ralph Hasenhuttl after the match, Brendan Rodgers was very generous with some time after the match, Dean Smith was mad at me for not shaking his hand so we didn’t spend as much time after the match but in general I know the level of respect for the managerial work in this country and in this league is so high so it’s nice to be apart of that.”
You said you were meeting with Victor Orta about transfer strategy - any update?
“Yesterday we had that meeting and to be honest we didn’t go into too many details about what are needs are, what players we are thinking about either that need to go or come or whatever. It was more about educating the scouting department on what we are trying to achieve tactically, what kind of players we are looking for, creating profiles of players in each position, also then updating where we think we are with our current group and then each individual and their adaptation to what we are doing. I think it was a very useful meeting and then for me to continue to think about as we go forward, how to continue to squad build in a way. For me, what I like to is I like to look at where we are now, where we want to be in six months, where we want to be in a year, where we want to be in two years and then kind of map out how that all starts to play itself out.”
On Meslier and what is it you want from your keepers in this system?
“First of all, I think Illan’s talent is massive. “He is a young goalkeeper that is as good as any young goalkeeper I have ever seen so that’s really exciting. “And then he has a really good mentality, he is a worker, he wants to learn, he wants to improve. “I think that Marcos (Abad) has also done a very good job with being a mentor for him and a teacher so they have a good relationship and I think, for me, how I work, is I can’t go through technically and tactically every detail for a goalkeeper, like goalkeeper coaches can. “The work I is I trust the goalkeeper coach a lot to then understand how to help the player adapt to the things that I want. “Certainly, being the last defender is always really important because we like to play very aggressively with our backline and then what I can do with my experiences is I can see how to help a goalkeeper with his mentality, with his decision making, when he has the ball in his hands, that he is the quarterback of that situation and then understands what kind of rhythm of play that we want within the match. “And so I’ll talk more about those types of things than I will, did he move one step to the left? Did he move one step to the right? That, I’m not as good at evaluating. “But I think that the work that Marcos and I have had together with the staff has been quite good and then the work we’ve had with the goalkeeper group has also I think been very good. “That being said, the last word I said to Kristoffer (Klaesson) before he stepped out on the match (at Wolves) is that he’s trained well, that he’s had that mentality to do whatever he can to be best that he can in training every day and now’s the time to reward himself for that work and I can only say that when we needed him he came up massively in a massive game and we know that now that if we ever need him, that he’s ready to go. “I love that in young goalkeepers, I had a young goalkeeper in Salzburg that we had to put into a Champions League match 30 minutes into the match and it was a similar type message. “His name was Carlos and he had the ball and a bib on and he almost went on the pitch with the ball and the bib because I think that he knew it was a big moment and a nervous moment. “But he went on and played fantastic and so that for me is always a reflection of the individual and the players but also the environment we create where we show that we believe in every guy that’s here.”
With Kalvin being back you will have a midfield selection headache, how much weight do you give to training performance or form or specific needs of the team?
“I would say I look at all of it. I’m a big believer that training means something and so I’m on top of it.
“There’s different kinds of managers. There’s some managers that run everything, there’s some managers that don’t run anything and just watch to try to evaluate how players are performing.
“Right now, we’re certainly in a phase where I need to be on top of training because I am really reinforcing the behaviours that we need every day but I also cannot deny that while I am doing that I can also evaluate how guy are training and who is grasping concepts at the fastest rates.
“An example for me is how Robin Koch has performed very well in training and he hasn’t always been rewarded with decisions on match day.
“But I am very much aware that when we need him, if we need him or that we need to think about carefully how to use him more on game day that his performances mean something and then it’s looking about the opponent every day and thinking about what’s the best formation, what’s the best group, how do we use all the tools that we have available and players and qualities and everything to give ourselves the best chance to perform and win games.
“I think my job is to do all of those things and then make sure that I reinforce with the player group and the team as a whole that I believe in them and that I am helping them understand how to get better as individuals and as a group so that all leads us to decisions on game day.”
A lot of the goals have been conceded out wide - how do you better protect yourself there?
“Let me just think about that for a second...I wouldn’t totally agree with that. I think that a big part of our system of moving is not that the wide areas are open, it’s that we are always ready to attack every situation together. If we are too wide then we have too many gaps in our team and then we give up too much space in transition moments, in crossing moments, in any defensive moments. We’re certainly not as expansive as what we were in the past but a big part of that is to control the opponent at all moments. “I would say a big reason why we have defended better is because we’re not so expansive and now it’s about how to still unbalance the opponent, even though we are more compact than what we were and I think that if you look at expected goals, if you look at chances created and if you look at any of these date points I think we have been better in those areas and it is because they are understanding what the strategies are and what the tactics are. But we can still be better. By saying we don’t play wide is incorrect but we know where the goal is and it’s not in the corner, it’s in the middle of the field and we want to be vertical and we want to make sure that the opponent knows that are ready to be vertical at all moments and, again, that will mean the opponent has to be more cautious about how much they want to push in attack. These are all strategies and then the tactics matched with the strategies and I think our team is getting more and more comfortable and understanding more and more of what that is and what that means.”
How difficult was it getting players to buy into going from Bielsaball to 100 to 70
“You could ask some of them about that specifically but what I would guess and say is that from the first day I came I laid out a tactical plan with details and terminology and I tried to then with the tactics describe how we want to play moving forward and now that they have a broader understanding of it, now we are able to go a little bit more into the details and into the minutiae to help them understand how little things can make a much bigger difference so so that’s nice, it’s a good feeling to be in that stage and not just throwing a million things at them and that’s a credit to them and their ability to adapt. You use the words ‘buy in’ and I would guess that the buy in has come from the fact that they can see the advantages from the way that we are trying to play, they can see the benefits and when they can also feel the benefits on the pitch and the power of what we are trying to accomplish then it gets them more excited about trying to learn more and trying to put more into practice so that is the process that has been developed but I think we are only in the initial phases of where I think we can really go and at what the end goal will be.”
When you arrived, what were the areas that you thought you needed to work on in terms of confidence to get to the level they are at now?
“It was easy to see the stress on the players’ faces during the matches. That was the no 1 thing so when I first came I was just trying to relieve the tension and the focus on the results and the worry about what was happening in the table. Now, for me to create a process for the players to transition out of the playing style that Marcelo had to what I want them to be, there are so many details that go into that but that’s what I have been doing, every day going into details and going more into behaviours and more into understanding and creating training sessions that are reinforcing exactly those things. So coming out of every game there could be a hundred topics that I could touch on but what I am trying to focus on is exactly the topics that will help us for the next opponent and in our process to improve and get closer to ideally what I want us to be in a year, two years, whatever the process here is and to be fair the players understand that, they grasp it and they put it to practice at a high level every day. I said it was our best counter pressing game, it definitely was but we have so much room to improve there. It was a second ball day because now on the day Southampton decided to play literally every second pass low so we had to then think about how to close our team, how to be in position to pick up second balls and what kind of actions and tactics we want from that moment on, still being sharp in defending in set pieces and attacking set pieces, I think we have done a good job there but there’s more improvement we can make. Our build up phase, I think, again, was good against Southampton but then how it leads to us being a little bit more effective and dangerous in the last third is what I said after the match is having more advantages into chances and chances into goals, we are still developing that phase. But, again, it’s about putting the building blocks together and creating clarity for the group so they understand how all of those things can improve and then how to execute on game day.”