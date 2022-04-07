“First of all, I think Illan’s talent is massive. “He is a young goalkeeper that is as good as any young goalkeeper I have ever seen so that’s really exciting. “And then he has a really good mentality, he is a worker, he wants to learn, he wants to improve. “I think that Marcos (Abad) has also done a very good job with being a mentor for him and a teacher so they have a good relationship and I think, for me, how I work, is I can’t go through technically and tactically every detail for a goalkeeper, like goalkeeper coaches can. “The work I is I trust the goalkeeper coach a lot to then understand how to help the player adapt to the things that I want. “Certainly, being the last defender is always really important because we like to play very aggressively with our backline and then what I can do with my experiences is I can see how to help a goalkeeper with his mentality, with his decision making, when he has the ball in his hands, that he is the quarterback of that situation and then understands what kind of rhythm of play that we want within the match. “And so I’ll talk more about those types of things than I will, did he move one step to the left? Did he move one step to the right? That, I’m not as good at evaluating. “But I think that the work that Marcos and I have had together with the staff has been quite good and then the work we’ve had with the goalkeeper group has also I think been very good. “That being said, the last word I said to Kristoffer (Klaesson) before he stepped out on the match (at Wolves) is that he’s trained well, that he’s had that mentality to do whatever he can to be best that he can in training every day and now’s the time to reward himself for that work and I can only say that when we needed him he came up massively in a massive game and we know that now that if we ever need him, that he’s ready to go. “I love that in young goalkeepers, I had a young goalkeeper in Salzburg that we had to put into a Champions League match 30 minutes into the match and it was a similar type message. “His name was Carlos and he had the ball and a bib on and he almost went on the pitch with the ball and the bib because I think that he knew it was a big moment and a nervous moment. “But he went on and played fantastic and so that for me is always a reflection of the individual and the players but also the environment we create where we show that we believe in every guy that’s here.”