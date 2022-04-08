Watford v Leeds United: Is it on TV? head-to-head record, kick-off time and more

The result of Saturday's game will significant shape what remains of the Whites' fight for Premier League survival.

With seven games to go, Leeds have a comfortable cushion to the drop zone but could pull even further clear this weekend against the struggling Hornets, while denying their relegation rivals vital points in one swoop.

Undefeated in three games, United are on a positive run on form and Jesse Marsch will hope to see this continue at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

What time is kick off?

Watford v Leeds United kicks off at 3pm on Saturday April 9.

Stuart Dallas pursues Juraj Kucka during Leeds United's 1-0 victory over Watford at Elland Road. Pic: Jan Kruger.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

In accordance with the national 3pm blackout, Watford v Leeds will not be broadcast on television.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, where we'll bring you all the pre-match build-up, game updates, post-match reaction and analysis direct from Vicarage Road.

What happened the last time the teams met?

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente celebrates scoring the Whites' opener against Watford at Elland Road. Pic: Alex Pantling.

Leeds claimed their first win of the season when the Hornets visited Elland Road in October.

Diego Llorente's 18th-minute goal was the difference at the final whistle as the Whites pulled three points clear of the drop zone in their seventh game of the season.

Returning from two games sidelined with a hamstring injury, the Spaniard did not wait to make an impact, giving Leeds the early lead by pouncing on a poorly defended corner to poke home from close range.

Leeds and Watford have only met 25 times since their first encounter ended in a 4-0 to the Hornets in October 1984.

Watford boss Roy Hodgson watches on during the Hornets' 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. Pic: Clive Brunskill.

The Hertfordshire side have since claimed a further ten wins, while United have come out on top nine times.

How are Watford doing?

Watford bounced straight back up to the Premier League after suffering relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2019/2020 season.

Back in the top flight, the Hornets have struggled, going through three managers in an effort to lift them off the bottom of the table.

Roy Hodgson brought about a minor uplift in results - earning twice as many points from his first ten games in charge than Watford gained from the ten games before his appointment at the end of January - but has not yet done enough to take them out of the relegation zone.