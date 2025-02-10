2 . Dan James (back)

In the same boat as Rodon, rapid winger James was also not involved against Millwall due to a knock suffered in victory at Coventry. He too, though, was back in training as of Monday and is back in the mix to face Watford. Farke said: "Daniel James and Joe Rodon are back in training since yesterday, they will be available," said boss Daniel Farke. It was a bit precautionary leaving them out. If nothing major happens they're definitely back available." Photo: Matt McNulty