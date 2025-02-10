Whites boss Daniel Farke made ten changes to his team for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round hosting of Millwall yet fresh injury blows dictated some of those alterations to the side. Watford boss Tom Cleverley has been in a similar boat, the Hornets without key men for Saturday lunchtime’s Championship clash at Sunderland which ended in a 2-2 draw.
Watford and Leeds will now lock horns just three days later in a 7.45pm kick-off under the Vicarage Road lights. With Watford only three points off the play-offs, the game is huge for both sides and here we run through the injury news from both camps. Whites boss Farke and opposite number Cleverley both held their pre-match press conferences on Monday, at which fresh team news was provided. Here, we run through the final team news from both camps.
1. Joe Rodon (back)
One of two big pre-match boosts for the Whites. Boss Farke revealed after Saturday's FA Cup defeat to Millwall that centre-back Rodon was one of two players not risked against the Lions due to still feeling the effects of a knock suffered in the midweek win at Coventry City. Rodon, though, returned to training on Monday and is back available to face the Hornets. Photo: George Wood
2. Dan James (back)
In the same boat as Rodon, rapid winger James was also not involved against Millwall due to a knock suffered in victory at Coventry. He too, though, was back in training as of Monday and is back in the mix to face Watford. Farke said: "Daniel James and Joe Rodon are back in training since yesterday, they will be available," said boss Daniel Farke. It was a bit precautionary leaving them out. If nothing major happens they're definitely back available." Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Rocco Vata (back)
Watford's Republic of Ireland youth international midfielder Vata missed Saturday's clash at Sunderland due to a virus, casting some element of doubt on his availability for the Whites clash. Cleverley, though, has since revealed that Vata is now over his illness and should be available to face the Whites. Photo: Richard Heathcote
4. Kevin Keben (back)
Watford's Cameroon youth international defender Keben is back in the mix having recovered from a knee injury. The 21-year-old has been an unused substitute for Watford's last two games but Cleverley says the defender is fully fit and available if he needs him. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick
5. Daniel Bachmann (out)
First choice Hornets keeper Bachmann suffered an ankle ligament injury towards the closing stages of last month's 2-1 loss at home to Sheffield United and the blow was expected to leave the Austrian international sidelined for ten to 12 weeks. Photo: George Wood
6. Kwadwo Baah (out)
Watford's German youth international attacker Baah suffered a thigh tear in last month's defeat at home to Preston North End and remains on the comeback trail. Photo: George Wood