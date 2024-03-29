Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Varying degrees of doubt surround Whites quintet Junior Firpo, Connor Roberts, Willy Gnonto, Ilia Gruev and Georginio Rutter although Farke declared at his pre-match press conference that he was cautiously optimistic that Rutter would be able to bag some minutes.

Leeds team news

Varying degrees of doubt surround Whites quintet Junior Firpo, Connor Roberts, Willy Gnonto, Ilia Gruev and Georginio Rutter although Farke declared at his pre-match press conference that he was cautiously optimistic that Rutter would be able to bag some minutes.

FRIDAY NIGHT RETURN: As Leeds United take on Watford at Vicarage Road.

Rutter underwent minor surgery to treat a hernia issue at the start of the international break but the operation was a success and the Frenchman returned to parts of team training this week.

There are bigger doubts about Burnley loanee and Wales international full-back Roberts who was forced off with what appeared to be a muscular injury in the closing stages of Tuesday night’s Euros qualifier play-off defeat on penalties to Poland.

International exploits have also led to doubts about Firpo, Gnonto and Gruev, Gnonto experiencing a hamstring issue whilst away on duty with Italy’s under-21s and Gruev nursing an ankle ligament injury after representing Bulgaria.

Firpo, meanwhile, only returned from international duty with the Dominican Republic in Peru late this week and Farke said a check would have to be taken on whether he could feature.

Pascal Struijk is now out for the season having had successful surgery to mend a cartilage problem having been absent since Boxing Day with a groin injury whilst Stuart Dallas remains on the long comeback trail from a femoral fracture.

Predicted Leeds line-up: Meslier; Byram, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Gray; Summerville, James, Piroe, Bamford.