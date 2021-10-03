Watford sack Xisco Munoz following defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road

Newly-promoted Watford approached Saturday's clash at Leeds sat 12th in the Premier League table having taken seven points from their first six games, including victories at Norwich City and at home to Aston Villa on the opening day.

The Hornets were condemned to a fourth defeat of the season as Diego Llorente's 18th-minute strike from a corner proved the only goal of the game and Spanish boss Munoz has been sacked the following morning.

A club statement released by Watford on Sunday morning read: "Watford FC confirms Xisco Muñoz has left his post as the club's head coach.

GONE: Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road proved the final game in charge of Watford for Xisco Munoz, who found himself sacked the following morning.

"The board feels recent performances strongly indicate a negative trend at a time when team cohesion should be visibly improving.

"The Hornets will always be grateful to Xisco for the part he played in securing last season's promotion and wish him well for his future career in football.

"No further club comment will be available until the imminent announcement of a new head coach."

