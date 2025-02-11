Hornets boss Tom Cleverley saw his Watford side blitzed 4-0 by Leeds United at Vicarage Road.

Tom Cleverley saw a Leeds United side close to 'midtable Premier League level' as they hammered his Watford side 4-0.

The Hornets were completely undone in the first half as Leeds cut loose on the counter attack.

Dan James scored twice after racing clean through and Manor Solomon added the third with a hefty deflection. Watford had spells of possession and stemmed the tide until midway through the second half when a beautiful team move was finished off by Joel Piroe.

Cleverley refused to criticise his players or judge them on a game against a team that he feels should inspire Watford to reach greater heights.

"We were in the presence of a very strong Championship side, one of the best I've seen at this level," he said.

"It should give us as staff and players inspiration for the levels we want to get to. I feel all my players have the potential to reach that level but it doesn't just happen.

“I challenge them to be more intense in the week, more professional, you can always do more. As a player that level would inspire me to do more in my game and my life to try and reach it. Those games won't judge our season.

“Middlesbrough and Luton will be more the level of game our season will be judged. It certainly inspires me to try get my team to those sort of levels. It's a little unfair on some of our players, we're really thin at the minute. We played Saturday and they didn't.

“It's a very expensive squad they have. It's unfair of me to compare my players to them and judge us against them. We can do better in certain aspects of tonight's performance."

Assessing the goals Cleverley absolved Edo Kayembe of blame despite his pass straight to James but he was critical of the defending for Solomon's strike and the fourth goal.

"Kayembe is showing for the ball, I'll never criticise that," he said.

"He always wanted the ball, showing himself. I'll always take responsibility for that. If you turn it over you must make tactical fouls.

“The second goal we have to make a tactical foul. The third we should never concede a shot never mind a goal from a throw. Not seen the fourth back but it looked a little bit soft. Things we can do better from a defensive aspect."

Cleverley compared the level Leeds played at to that Watford encountered in the FA Cup when they took on and were beaten by Fulham in January.

"Defensively I feel like we could have done better but I'm not saying it to protect myself, there's no agendas here," he said.

"We go to Fulham in the cup and you see what a midtable Premier League side looks like and that looks like something close to that level tonight. They punished us heavily and that comes with pace, quality and a very high calibre of player."