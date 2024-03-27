Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watford interim boss Tom Cleverley has high hopes of being able to call on both Jamal Lewis and Ryan Andrews when the Hornets take on Leeds United on Friday night. Watford will be looking to build on their win over Birmingham City before the international break when Cleverley takes charge of his first game at Vicarage Road.

The former England midfielder took over from the sacked Valerien Ismael earlier this month and he'll know he could do with both players to give themselves the best chance of stunning Leeds, who spent the international break at the top of the Championship table. Lewis missed Watford's win at St Andrew's with a foot injury that meant he was forced to pull out of the Northern Ireland squad.

Ryan Andrews, on the other hand, met up with England U20s, but picked up a minor issue which saw him ruled out of games against their Poland and Czech Republic counterparts. Cleverley, though, hopes both will be able to play some part of Watford's Easter double header, with a trip to West Bromwich Albion following Good Friday's visit of Leeds.

“Jamal went for a scan that evening after he was ruled out of the Birmingham game,” Cleverley said of the full-backs, as per Watford Observer. “The scan result ruled him out of going away with Northern Ireland, but we’re hopeful he’ll be part of the Easter period.