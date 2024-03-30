Watford 2 Leeds United 2: Reaction and recap from draw at Vicarage Road
Here is a full recap of the night’s events and post-match reaction from a result which left Daniel Farke’s side back in second place.
Watford 2 Leeds United 2 recap
Key Events
- 8pm kick-off at Vicarage Road
- Chance to move three points ahead of Leicester
- Three changes. Key men missing
- Young Charlie Crew on bench
The Leeds XI we expect at Watford
Here we go then, good evening from a sunny Vicarage Road
Ipswich
1-0 up at Blackburn but even if the Tractor Boys take all three points, this afternoon's other results were huge, defeat for Leicester City at Bristol City and only a draw for Southampton at home to Middlesbrough. Tonight's game at Watford would have been massive whatever the result but there is no denying the huge chance for Leeds to now boot three points clear of a very much faltering Leicester City side - albeit having played a game more - and further ahead of Southampton. Could it be Leeds and Ipswich top two? Maybe. Team news at 7pm and arrivals at around 6.30pm. Young Charlie Crew understood to have travelled with the Whites squad.
Arrivals
Watford's players checking out the pitch, Leeds news as we get it. Firpo, Gnonto, Roberts, Rutter and Gruev the ones to watch for - and young Charlie Crew.
That's the way
Leeds arrive, Dan James first player out on to the pitch
Rutter!
Is here.
Trio out
No Roberts, Gnonto or Gruev
Youngster
Charlie Crew mixing with the players and taking it al in, big one for the future
