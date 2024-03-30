1-0 up at Blackburn but even if the Tractor Boys take all three points, this afternoon's other results were huge, defeat for Leicester City at Bristol City and only a draw for Southampton at home to Middlesbrough. Tonight's game at Watford would have been massive whatever the result but there is no denying the huge chance for Leeds to now boot three points clear of a very much faltering Leicester City side - albeit having played a game more - and further ahead of Southampton. Could it be Leeds and Ipswich top two? Maybe. Team news at 7pm and arrivals at around 6.30pm. Young Charlie Crew understood to have travelled with the Whites squad.