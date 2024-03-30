Watford 2 Leeds United 2: Reaction and recap from draw at Vicarage Road

Leeds United returned to Championship action with a 2-2 draw at Good Friday night hosts Watford.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 29th Mar 2024, 15:55 GMT
Updated 30th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Here is a full recap of the night’s events and post-match reaction from a result which left Daniel Farke’s side back in second place.

Watford 2 Leeds United 2 recap

Key Events

  • 8pm kick-off at Vicarage Road
  • Chance to move three points ahead of Leicester
  • Three changes. Key men missing
  • Young Charlie Crew on bench
Thu, 28 Mar, 2024, 18:03 GMT

The Leeds XI we expect at Watford

17:48 GMT

Here we go then, good evening from a sunny Vicarage Road

17:52 GMT

Ipswich

1-0 up at Blackburn but even if the Tractor Boys take all three points, this afternoon's other results were huge, defeat for Leicester City at Bristol City and only a draw for Southampton at home to Middlesbrough. Tonight's game at Watford would have been massive whatever the result but there is no denying the huge chance for Leeds to now boot three points clear of a very much faltering Leicester City side - albeit having played a game more - and further ahead of Southampton. Could it be Leeds and Ipswich top two? Maybe. Team news at 7pm and arrivals at around 6.30pm. Young Charlie Crew understood to have travelled with the Whites squad.

18:26 GMT

Arrivals

Watford's players checking out the pitch, Leeds news as we get it. Firpo, Gnonto, Roberts, Rutter and Gruev the ones to watch for - and young Charlie Crew.

18:44 GMT

That's the way

Leeds arrive, Dan James first player out on to the pitch

18:44 GMT

Rutter!

Is here.

18:45 GMT

Trio out

No Roberts, Gnonto or Gruev

18:46 GMT

Youngster

Charlie Crew mixing with the players and taking it al in, big one for the future

18:50 GMT

Leeds United arrivals

18:51 GMT

Future's bright - Crew, Gray and Joseph, back row, head inside

