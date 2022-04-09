Watford 0 Leeds United 3: Reaction and recap as Whites sink poor Hornets

Leeds United face a hugely important Premier League clash against Watford at Vicarage Road today and you can keep up to date with all the developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 4:58 pm

Jesse Marsch's side have built up a three-game unbeaten run, following up epic victories at home to Norwich City and away at Wolves before the international break with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.

The seven-point haul left fifth-bottom Leeds six points clear of the drop zone ahead of this weekend's games, even after Burnley's 3-2 win at home to fellow strugglers Everton on Wednesday night.

But all of the sides below the Whites have games in hand, including today's second-bottom hosts Watford who are eight points behind United but having played one game less.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

SATURDAY SHOWDOWN: As relegation battlers Watford and Leeds United lock horns at Vicarage Road, above. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images.

Today's clash at Vicarage Roads marks a true six pointer and Roy Hodgson's hosts have lost their last eight games at home.

Our live blog will keep you up to date with all the developments as the Hornets take on the Whites.

Watford 0 Leeds United 3: Reaction and recap

Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 18:22

  • 3pm kick-off at Vicarage Road
  • Leeds three games unbeaten, six clear of drop zone
  • Hornets second-bottom and lost last eight at home
  • One change for Leeds. Koch for Forshaw who is missing
  • Phillips on bench along with Gelhardt
Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 18:22

Reaction from Roy Hodgson

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 18:07

Reaction from Jesse Marsch

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 17:52

The player ratings

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:52

Lovely scenes

Huge smiles on the Leeds’ players faces in front of the away end. Phillips beaming. Reaction to follow.

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:50

FULL TIME

Job done. A hugely important victory that piles the pressure in particular on Burnley

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:49

Good play Summerville

90 + 1: Wins a corner down the right, him and Greenwood very bright

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:49

Two minutes added time

Game was over at 2-0

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:49

So many empty seats

90: Home fans have had enough, nine home losses in a row

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:46

Jesse Jesse Marsch

Is the chant from the away end

Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:45

Fine goal by Harrison

85: Leeds counter, Greenwood plays in Harrison who rifles in a rocket into the right hand corner

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
HornetsWatfordPremier LeagueSouthampton