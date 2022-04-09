Watford 0 Leeds United 3: Reaction and recap as Whites sink poor Hornets
Leeds United face a hugely important Premier League clash against Watford at Vicarage Road today and you can keep up to date with all the developments here.
Jesse Marsch's side have built up a three-game unbeaten run, following up epic victories at home to Norwich City and away at Wolves before the international break with a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.
The seven-point haul left fifth-bottom Leeds six points clear of the drop zone ahead of this weekend's games, even after Burnley's 3-2 win at home to fellow strugglers Everton on Wednesday night.
But all of the sides below the Whites have games in hand, including today's second-bottom hosts Watford who are eight points behind United but having played one game less.
Today's clash at Vicarage Roads marks a true six pointer and Roy Hodgson's hosts have lost their last eight games at home.
Our live blog will keep you up to date with all the developments as the Hornets take on the Whites.
Watford 0 Leeds United 3: Reaction and recap
- 3pm kick-off at Vicarage Road
- Leeds three games unbeaten, six clear of drop zone
- Hornets second-bottom and lost last eight at home
- One change for Leeds. Koch for Forshaw who is missing
- Phillips on bench along with Gelhardt
Lovely scenes
Huge smiles on the Leeds’ players faces in front of the away end. Phillips beaming. Reaction to follow.
FULL TIME
Job done. A hugely important victory that piles the pressure in particular on Burnley
Good play Summerville
90 + 1: Wins a corner down the right, him and Greenwood very bright
Two minutes added time
Game was over at 2-0
So many empty seats
90: Home fans have had enough, nine home losses in a row
Jesse Jesse Marsch
Is the chant from the away end
Fine goal by Harrison
85: Leeds counter, Greenwood plays in Harrison who rifles in a rocket into the right hand corner