Watford 0 Leeds United 3 - Graham Smyth's player ratings as Whites sting awful Hornets

A howler by Watford defender Samir allowed Rodrigo to double United's lead after Raphinha had put Leeds ahead with a stunning first-half strike.

Whites winger Jack Harrison, assisted by 20-year-old substitute Sam Greenwood, inflicted further misery on the Hornets with a third goal, ensuring Leeds took all three points back up the M1 with them.

The result took the Whites nine points clear of the Premier League drop zone, with 18th-placed Burnley set to take on fellow strugglers Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

Graham Smyth, the YEP's chief football writer, hands out the scores.

1. Illan Meslier 6 - Some important interventions from set-pieces in particular as Watford tried to target him with in-swingers. Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images.

2. Luke Ayling 5 - Watford targeted the flanks and Ayling found himself scrambling at times. Had to dig in and did so. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

3. Liam Cooper 8 - The best player on the park for a long time. Mopped up so many attacks, snuffed out danger. Deserved the clean sheet. Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images.

4. Diego Llorente 5 - Some poor decisions on the ball, some poor defending and some good bits of defensive play. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.