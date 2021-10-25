WATCH: young Leeds United star wows fans with eye-catching bicycle-kick

Drameh has been a standout performer in Mark Jackson’s Under-23s since arriving at Leeds in the summer of 2020.

Rapid on the attack and reliable in one-on-one battles, the 19-year-old is one of a crop of exciting young players emerging as future first-team superstars at Thorp Arch.

The full-back has made Marcelo Bielsa’s bench for four Premier League fixtures so far this season. On Saturday, he watched on as his under-23s teammates Crysencio Summerville and Joe Gelhardt turned heads against Wolves at Elland Road, with Gelhardt’s introduction proving decisive as he earned the penalty which allowed Rodrigo to draw the Whites level.

Now Drameh’s impressive bicycle kick, which the youngster shared on his Instagram on Sunday afternoon, has left fans wondering whether he could be next in line for a Premier League appearance.

Here’s how fans responded to the clip of his stunning goal:

@LeedsBarca: Wow, if a player did that in a match, it would be Goal of the Season.

@BakerPatrick: That's audacious filth. Play him on Tuesday.

@TheHardman21: Definitely not a typical full back’s finish by Drameh, that.

@DannyP95_: Like a man amongst boys every time I watch this lad against 23’s, much like Gelhardt

@BurnsAlfie: Some finish. The crop of youngsters #lufc have sitting just beneath the first-team is really exciting. Drameh included in that and Gelhardt, of course, making huge strides right now.

