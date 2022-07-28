Eight-year-old Tess Dolan from Knaresborough was shown dancing and singing along to Sweet Caroline on television after the final whistle at Bramall Lane sealed the Lionesses’ passage to the grand finale of the home tournament.

With goals by Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby, England gave a barn-storming performance to see off the one-time champions in front of a record-breaking 28,624-strong crowd in Sheffield.

As celebrations went on in South Yorkshire and across the country, footage of Tess giving an impassioned performance of the nation’s beloved football anthem circulated on social media.

The following morning, Tess and her grandmother Susan spoke to England and Arsenal legend Ian Wright on BBC breakfast to give her reaction and make a prediction for the final, which the Lionesses will compete against Germany at Wembley on Sunday evening.

"It was the best football match I've been to so far,” Tess said. "It was amazing. I didn't know I was on television until my mum got lots of text messages from people. I was just dancing and enjoying myself.”

A Manchester United fan from North Yorkshire, Tess also revealed that she will soon be donning the colours of her rival club as she has been accepted into the Leeds United regional talent centre.

"I'm very excited but the thought of wearing a Leeds tracksuit is weird,” she said, “But it is a big opportunity.

"I hope to play for Manchester United and England when I'm older."

After the aspiring footballer explained that she didn’t have tickets for the Lionesses’ historic final on Sunday, BBC presenter Gabby Logan invited Tess to join her on the live broadcast of the second semi-final between Germany and France on Wednesday night.

Live on air, Logan told Tess that she could have two tickets for the Wembley showdown and the youngster’s reaction was priceless.

Lost for words, Tess clutched her face with excitement and nodded enthusiastically as Logan explained that the England players needed her support in the stadium.

On Sunday evening, Sarina Wiegman’s players will fight eight-time Champions Germany for their first ever European Championship title.