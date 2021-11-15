MON BEBE - Illan Meslier and Gjanni Alioski enjoyed a close friendship at Leeds United. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The pair were close during their time together at Elland Road with Alioski's incredible mastery of languages helping him to befriend the goalkeeper after he signed from FC Lorient.

Meslier spoke little English when he arrived but French is one of several languages spoken by North Macedonian international Alioski. They were often seen grappling and clowning around on the pitch before games, Meslier apparently relishing Alioski's eccentricities.

“It’s just my personality,” said Meslier.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When I arrived here I stayed myself and it’s easy with Gjanni because he’s a fun guy. He's my friend."

The left-back moved on from Elland Road in the summer when his contract expired and joined Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia. Meslier was one of a number of Leeds players to pay tribute to the 29-year-old, posting a message on social media that read: "I will miss you my brother, good luck for the rest of your career."

Meslier's inclusion in the France Under 21 squad for tomorrow night's game against North Macedonia in Skopje has allowed him to reunite with Alioski, who scored in yesterday's 3-1 win over Iceland for the Macedonian senior side. A video of pair's affectionate embrace, with Meslier towering over his ex team-mate and kissing the top of his head before calling him 'mon bebe', has caught the imagination of Leeds supporters on social media.